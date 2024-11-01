Dillan Horton Receives Endorsement from the Collective PAC

Dillan Horton

Dillan Horton, a candidate for Davis City Council’s District 2, is proud to announce that he has received endorsement from the Collective PAC, a political action committee aiming to build Black political power.

The Collective PAC endorses federal, state, and municipal candidates across the nation that will elevate Black representation in federal, state, and local governments. It is no coincidence that Horton also received endorsements from Black community leaders across Davis, including the former organizer of Parents of African American Children—Davis Dzokerayi Mukome, the former President of DJUSD Board of Trustees Cindy Pickett, Chief Emeritus of UC Davis Police Calvin Handy, founder and director of the Culture C.O-O.P Sandy Holman, former member of the Davis Human Relations Commission Rev. Tim Malone, and many others.

Horton’s campaign said, “Their endorsements demonstrate Dillan’s commitment and strength in reforming city government and fighting for racial justice.”

As potentially the first Black Councilmember in Davis, his campaign said, “Dillan will not only bring needed representation to the City Council, but also fight for equal opportunity for all Davisites.”

Further, they said, “He will make it easier to start Black-owned, other minority-owned & women-owned small businesses, along with expanding the availability of quality-affordable housing in Davis, particularly expanding workforce housing.

In addition, Horton’s “successful experience in criminal justice reform has equipped him to tackle implicit racial biases in policing, such as reforming traffic enforcement, where Black Davisites report persistent racial bias.”

