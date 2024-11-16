San Mateo Sheriff Won’t Resign, but Deputies Quit and Arrested after Probe Alleges Sheriff Misdeeds 

PC: Scott Rodgerson Via Unsplash.com

SAN MATEO, California — San Mateo Sheriff Christina Corpus refused this past Wednesday to resign, despite a call to do so by members of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors after an independent investigation suggested repeated misconduct.

But San Mateo County Acting Assistant Sheriff Matthew Fox did resign this week, sources confirm to ABC7 News, noting that “an independent investigation accused the sheriff of abusing her power and having inappropriate relations with a member of her staff.” The investigation also alleges her use of “racist and homophobic language.”

And, ABC7 News reported another unnamed officer also left the sheriff’s office after he was asked to arrest Deputy Carlos Tapia, who is also president of the Deputy Sheriff’s Association union, on two separate charges. ABC 7 said Tapia is one of many deputies who has criticized the sheriff and her office.

Released in the 400-page independent report are details about a “‘personal relationship’ that “creates a conflict of interest” between Sheriff Corpus and Corpus’ Chief of Staff Victor Aenlle, said ABC7 News, adding that during the Wednesday meeting, supervisors were also about to remove the position of Aenlle before Corpus said she named him an Assistant Sheriff.

This relationship has led to allegations of Aenlle’s inadequate duty requirements, “improperly issued concealed carry weapons” by Corpus and Aenlle, and engagements of retaliation and intimidation with employees, reported ABC7 News.

According to ABC7 News, the investigation stemmed from the sheriff’s office staff and Corpus has denied the accusations.

Responding to the report, Corpus said, “I’m not resigning,” said ABC7 News, adding Corpus added, “This is a hatchet job of an inquiry which was commissioned with a predetermined outcome in mind. And it was filled with lies.”

Calls for Corpus’s resignation also came from supervisors Noelia Corzo and Ray Mueller on Tuesday, according to ABC7 News, adding the board of supervisors also gave her a vote of no confidence.

Corzo stated: “It’s clear we have a sheriff we cannot trust. This independent investigation lays out the reasons.”

Tapia’s arrest created suspicion among county supervisors that it was a distraction ploy by the sheriff, said ABC7 News.

ABC News7 reported, “The board also referred the investigative report to the District Attorney’s office, as well as the California Attorney General’s office,” and added, “If Corpus does not resign, supervisors are planning to bring a charter amendment before the public.

“This would appear on the ballot in a special election as early as March and would ask voters to approve or deny the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors’ ability to remove the sheriff under certain circumstances. If approved, the board would have this power in the future to remove another sheriff if they violate the specified parameters defined in the potential charter amendment.”

Jim Lawrence, a member of Fixin’ San Mateo County—a civilian oversight group concerned with police transparency—said, “San Mateo County is one of the safest counties there is because we believe in our law enforcement. We trust them. There was transparency. There was that relationship we could depend on. That’s destroyed—in one day, in one report.”

