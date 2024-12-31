Homelessness Crisis in U.S., CA Worsens in ‘24

Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

PALM SPRINGS, CA – Homelessness across the United States and in California grew in 2024, according to Recordnet.com.

In the U.S., more than 771,800 people lived without housing in 2024, 18.1 percent higher than in 2023 when officials reported 650,000 people were living in homeless shelters, parks, and streets.

California accounts for 25 percent of the homeless population and the highest number of unhoused people in the country, said the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development, noting approximately 187,00 people were experiencing homelessness in January 2024, a three percent increase from 2023.

“Los Angeles has the second-largest homeless population of any city in the nation and first in the state, with approximately 75,000 people” according to Recordnet.com, adding Los Angeles has made housing services more accessible by combining federal, city, and county funds.

According to an HUD press release, this led to a five percent decline in homelessness since 2023, which occurred for the first time in seven years.

Coming in second and third, San Diego and San Jose have a population of 10,000 people experiencing homelessness. Following the fourth and fifth largest unhoused populations are in Oakland, with 9,700, and San Francisco, with roughly 8,000, reported Recordnet.com.

Despite these numbers, the reported homeless population in the U.S is likely more, added Recordnet.com, adding the count that occurs every January for unsheltered homeless populations is not an accurate representation because people are finding any shelter to survive winter conditions.

This method of tracking unhoused populations is inaccurate due to only capturing data once a year, added Recordnet.com.

Recordnet.com states the lack of affordable housing has contributed to cities struggling to build affordable housing and harsher laws have been put in place that prevent people from sleeping in public spaces.

Senior Administration officials claim the increase in homelessness is due to housing costs, an influx of migrants in shelters and natural disasters.

Recordnet.com reported President Biden’s limitations on illegal border entry has weakened the strain on homeless shelters, leading cities such as Denver and Chicago to end their migrant shelters.

President Biden has also made progress reducing homelessness for veterans as veteran homelessness has dropped 12 percent since he took office. According to HUD, the number of homeless veterans dropped from 35,000 to 32,800 and is at its lowest level since 2009.

This success in decreasing homelessness among veterans stems from housing and mental health services from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs being strategically paired with resources from HUD.

Similar progress can be made across the nation if the same efforts made to combat veteran homelessness were utilized nationally, said Richard Monocchio, HUD’s principal deputy assistant secretary for the Office of Public and Indian Housing.

Monocchio added the significant decrease in veteran homelessness was due to housing officials no longer requiring “up-front requirements and expanded income eligibility cut-offs for homeless veterans in Los Angeles.”

National Housing Law Project Executive Director Shamus Roller told USA TODAY, “Housing affordability is worse, it’s affecting more people across the country, and so you can’t be surprised that people are essentially falling off the back of the wagon.”

Author Sophia Madera Hello! My name is Sophia Madera and I am a third-year Political Science and Chicano Studies major pursuing a pre-law track. I am passionate about promoting social justice as it resonates with my career as a future attorney serving Spanish-speaking clients. As someone who was born and raised in Inglewood I hope to contribute to making the public aware of the everyday injustices that occur in Los Angeles County that are often overlooked.

