Letter: Contact your congressional representative immediately before it’s too late

Suppose Robert E. Lee had run for and won the election for President of the United States in 1868, the year Congress ratified the 14th Amendment. According to that Amendment, he could become a legitimate president only if a member of Congress invoked the 14th Amendment and a 2/3rds vote from both houses of Congress negated his insurrectionist’s “disability.”

Some mistakenly think a candidate winning a presidential election means no disqualifying factors matter — like being born in a foreign country, being 34 or younger, or being an insurrectionist. Our nation gave birth to the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments through blood and battle.

Suppose no one in Congress invokes the 14th Amendment, Section Three, before January 6th, 2025. In that case, we will have a President taking an oath to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, both foreign and domestic, when, in fact, he instigated an insurrection on January 6th, 2021, and is, therefore, an insurrectionist.

From my Veteran’s point of view, how can we ask anyone who joins the US military to take an oath to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, both foreign and domestic, when members of our Congress lack the courage to follow the hard-won lessons of our Civil War, allowing an insurrectionist to be President?

Please ask your congressional representatives to invoke the 14th Amendment, Section Three — the last Constitutional guardrail protecting our democracy from becoming a dictatorship.

