Letter: US Constitution, 14th Amendment, Section Three

President-elect Trump’s appointments will dismantle and destroy our government. There will not be any equality among the three branches of government. King Trump will rule with absolute authority. He will become an American version of Putin. He loves being around dictators because he envisions himself as one and, with Project 2025 coming to fruition, that dream has been fulfilled.

Congressman Thompson said, “The people have spoken” when I asked him to invoke the 14th Amendment, Section Three. I pledged my life in 1973 to support and defend the US Constitution when I joined the military—a career that ended honorably in 2004. I will not bend my knee to an autocrat, an insurrectionist, or an oligarch. My oath stands, even today.

Project 2025 will make all of us poorer and weaker, while Trump and his oligarch buddies will get richer and stronger. Medicare, Social Security, and VA benefits will disappear. Unions will be outlawed. Free speech? —only if it is pro-Trump.

The Supreme Court has already shown that six of the nine of them have capitulated to the Trump agenda. Congress holds the only key to supporting and defending our Constitution. If our congressional representatives don’t invoke the 14th Amendment, Section Three without delay we will have a dictatorship.

How can we ask our military members to give their lives to support and defend the US Constitution against all enemies both foreign and domestic if we aren’t brave enough to follow its hard won lessons?