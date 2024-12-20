Letter: US Constitution, 14th Amendment, Section Three

Disclaimer: Opinions are those of the writer and do not reflect those of The Vanguard or its Editorial Staff. The Vanguard does not endorse political candidates and is committed to publishing all public opinions and maintaining an open forum subject to guidelines related to decency and tone, not content.
President-elect Trump’s appointments will dismantle and destroy our government. There will not be any equality among the three branches of government. King Trump will rule with absolute authority. He will become an American version of Putin. He loves being around dictators because he envisions himself as one and, with Project 2025 coming to fruition, that dream has been fulfilled.
Congressman Thompson said, “The people have spoken” when I asked him to invoke the 14th Amendment, Section Three. I pledged my life in 1973 to support and defend the US Constitution when I joined the military—a career that ended honorably in 2004. I will not bend my knee to an autocrat, an insurrectionist, or an oligarch. My oath stands, even today.
Project 2025 will make all of us poorer and weaker, while Trump and his oligarch buddies will get richer and stronger. Medicare, Social Security, and VA benefits will disappear. Unions will be outlawed. Free speech? —only if it is pro-Trump.
The Supreme Court has already shown that six of the nine of them have capitulated to the Trump agenda. Congress holds the only key to supporting and defending our Constitution. If our congressional representatives don’t invoke the 14th Amendment, Section Three without delay we will have a dictatorship.
How can we ask our military members to give their lives to support and defend the US Constitution against all enemies both foreign and domestic if we aren’t brave enough to follow its hard won lessons?
Geesh, where have I heard this before? Here we go again with the fake hysterics.
It’s 100% true!
It doesn’t surprise me that you believe it.
So Walter, Medicare, SS benefits, VA benefits will all disappear, unions will be outlawed and only Trump free speech will be allowed?
Do you want to make a bet?
I never bet on anything. I am certainly not going to begin now with you.
Rand Paul wants to cut Social Security and Medicare
https://youtube.com/shorts/hd_-Zd1LDEI?si=jqta2hI2baPW2WjS
Congressional Republicans Want Big Cuts to Social Security
https://crr.bc.edu/congressional-republicans-want-big-cuts-to-social-security/
Trump suggests he’s open to cuts to Medicare and Social Security after attacking primary rivals over the issue
https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2024/03/11/politics/trump-entitlements-social-security-medicare
How Biden Got Republicans To Run Away From Their History of Pushing Social Security and Medicare Cuts
https://time.com/6254832/republicans-sunset-social-security-medicare/
Nice try Walter, but no cigar.
Keith has no credible evidence about anything regarding the original post except hot air.
“Disappear”, Walter, look up the definition of disappear then get back to me.
You guys are funny. I agree with Keith that nothing has happened and there is a reasonable chance that they may not happen. At the same time, I think waiting for the shoe to drop is an incredibly poor strategy.
Look up what Congressional Republicans have said and put in their budget proposals recently.
“I agree with Keith that nothing has happened and there is a reasonable chance that they may not happen.”
Reasonable chance? Did you mean to say NO chance?
Just when I thought you were being “reasonable”.
I don’t think there’s no chance that they will happen.
The debate among Senate and House Republicans right now is tax cuts for the rich and cuts for everyone else or tax cuts for the rich tacked onto the national debt. My prediction is they do some of both.
Of course time will tell so what I think matters little.
I thought the debate was about cutting @ 1400 pages of pork out of the budget.
That’s the cover story today. But it’s a prelude to the Republican agenda after Trump is inaugurated