Yolo DA Announces Prop 36 Charges Filed Already

Yolo County DA Jeff Reisig – Courtesy Photo

Woodland, CA – On Monday, Yolo County DA Jeff Reisig announced the arrest of several Yolo County residents under the newly enacted Proposition 36—although it was unclear whether the charging would have been any different under the previous law.

A transient in Yolo County was charged with Yolo County’s first Proposition 36 felony possession of drugs under the newly-enacted proposition.

The 48-year-old man was charged with a violation of Health and Safety Code section 11395, possession of a hard drug with two or more priors; a violation of Penal Code section 602(o), Trespass; and a violation of Penal Code section 647(h), Prowling. It was further alleged that he had a prior strike conviction. He was also charged with a violation of parole.

Under the newly-enacted Prop. 36, he may enter drug treatment in lieu of incarceration (although that was also the case under existing law).

He was arraigned Monday at 1:30 in Department 1 of the Yolo County Superior Court.

Additionally, on December 20, 2024, multiple individuals were arrested as a result of a joint law enforcement operation targeting thieves.

A 62-year-old man from Woodland was arrested for grand theft and petty theft with a prior conviction; a 19-year-old from Yuba City was arrested for organized retail theft, grand theft, conspiracy to commit a crime, and resisting arrest; another 19-year-old from Yuba City was arrested for organized retail theft, grand theft, conspiracy to commit a crime, and resisting arrest; and finally a man from Davis was arrested for petty theft.

The DA’s office said the arraignment dates for the individuals arrested in the joint law enforcement operation are forthcoming.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

