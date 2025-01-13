COURT WATCH: $30K Bail Still Too High for Self-Representing Accused

WOODLAND, CA – An accused without public defense counsel chose to self-represent last week in Yolo County Superior Court, but Judge Clara Levers still levied $30,000 bail, which the accused stated is still too much for him to pay.

The accused, currently in court for allegedly inflicting corporal injury on a spouse with enhancements, chose to self-represent in order, he stated, to not have the court “force upon” him public counsel.

The accused added he has “been a pro se litigant in legal matters for 10 years,” and that he does not want to accept public counsel.

The accused entered a “not guilty” plea, and requested the judge release him on “own recognizance.”

Deputy District Attorney Martha Wais objected, reasoning the accused’s extensive criminal record, current Penal Code section 1368 (incompetency) hold, and requested for the bail to be scheduled at $60,000.

Within this explanation, DDA Wais explained that there would not be a petition of any sort for the victim; according to DDA Wais, both the victim and the accused violated a prior no-contact order by choosing to reside together.

After this, the accused claimed his “right to a non-excessive bail,” and requested for Judge Levers to lower it “substantially.” Judge Levers asked what amount of bail he would be able to afford, to which he began at $5,000, but then elaborated later for it to be lowered by 50 percent; he then stated he was unsure what that would look like.

Judge Levers denied the accused’s request for ‘supervised own recognizance,’ stating that a non-financial release would prove more of a safety risk. Judge Levers then set bail to $30,000, to which the accused immediately objected, stating he could not afford it.

Judge Levers explained the reasoning behind the bail amount, stating 10 percent of it was $3,000 through a bail bonds company.

Despite the accused expressing his inability to pay the newly-imposed bail, Judge Levers did not change the amount again and kept bail at $30,000.

The next case hearing is Jan. 24.

Author Evelyn Ramos Evelyn Ramos is a third year at the University of California, Davis. Currently studying a double major in English and Political Science, she seeks to pursue a career in the intersection of Criminal and Immigration Law. Some hobbies of hers are exploring city cafés, late night drives, and reading.

