Letter: Why All the Warmongering on Our Allies?

I googled, “Why do dictators go to war?” I got: “Dictators often declare war to consolidate their power at home by creating a nationalistic fervor, distracting from domestic issues, rallying the population around a common enemy, and justifying increased military control and repression, sometimes even using the threat of external conflict to suppress dissent within their own country; they may also see war as a way to expand their territory or influence, or to eliminate perceived threats to their regime.
Trump, who bragged about not dragging us into a war when he was President the first time, has gone full-on warmonger this time with his threats to Canada, Panama, and Iceland. Also, the Southern Poverty Law Center’s “Year in Hate and Extremism” report, released in June of 2023, documents on 1,430 hate and anti-government extremist groups in the U.S. in 2023. That’s an increase from 733 in 2021.
Should we be concerned? Absolutely. The people have spoken according to Congressional Representative Thompson, but in my view, he and all the rest of Congress have not done their due diligence. Since Trump is an insurrectionist, as proven by a bipartisan Congressional investigation, the 14th Amendment, Section Three, should be invoked in Congress. Then, both houses vote to negate his insurrectionist “disability,” or he will not be permitted to become the President. President Obama showed his birth certificate after all the birtherism bunk of Trump. Now it’s Trump’s turn to meet the qualifications outlined by the Constitution for POTUS.
8 comments
What’s this, the fifth article?
David, how many articles is the Vanguard going to post about using the 14th Amendment to oust Trump which everyone knows is never going to happen?
” Since Trump is an insurrectionist, as proven by a bipartisan Congressional investigation”
It has not been proven. The bipartisan investigation wasn’t bipartisan at all, it consisted of 7 democrats and 2 handpicked RINO’s by Pelosi after she denied McCarthy’s selections. As we’re now finding much of the committee records, texts and videos have been destroyed or deleted which is against the law. So basically it was a handpicked Kangaroo Court with a pre-determined outcome that did the supposed investigation.
“Also, the Southern Poverty Law Center’s “Year in Hate and Extremism” report, released in June of 2023, documents on 1,430 hate and anti-government extremist groups in the U.S. in 2023. That’s an increase from 733 in 2021.”
As we discovered with the SPLC declaring Moms for Liberty a hate group, they’re highly biased and left leaning. So take SPLC’s reports with a grain of salt.
“As we discovered with the SPLC declaring Moms for Liberty a hate group,”
I believe SPLC designated M4L as an “extremist group” not a “hate group.”
From their website: “Not all extremist groups within these files are SPLC-designated “hate groups.” “
Yeah, imagine that. Insisting that there’s such a thing as males and females get you branded as an extremist group, these days.
Yeah, we’re supposed to accept that it’s total extremism to use the term “biological male” or push back against the medical transitioning of children or saying men shouldn’t be allowed to compete in women’s sports.
I’m not sure if betting is allowed on the Vanguard, but I’ll bet with the author that over the next four years that the US does not go to war with:
Canada – $100
Panama – $100
Greenland – $100
There may be unprecidented deals struck, but not wars. I will pay $100 upon military action against any of these countries. Are you in, MB ?
The point being: you are taking DT seriously. Have you not learned yet that DT just says stuff? Taking DT literally, when all his fans, and many of us observers, know he’s winking, is a major symptom of TDS. The cure is . . .
They’re already aware of your point – this is just political noise (which didn’t prevent Trump from being elected).
Though he didn’t accept his loss in 2020 as easily as I would have guessed.