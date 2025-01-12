Letter: Why All the Warmongering on Our Allies?

Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

I googled, “Why do dictators go to war?” I got: “Dictators often declare war to consolidate their power at home by creating a nationalistic fervor, distracting from domestic issues, rallying the population around a common enemy, and justifying increased military control and repression, sometimes even using the threat of external conflict to suppress dissent within their own country; they may also see war as a way to expand their territory or influence, or to eliminate perceived threats to their regime.

Trump, who bragged about not dragging us into a war when he was President the first time, has gone full-on warmonger this time with his threats to Canada, Panama, and Iceland. Also, the Southern Poverty Law Center’s “Year in Hate and Extremism” report, released in June of 2023, documents on 1,430 hate and anti-government extremist groups in the U.S. in 2023. That’s an increase from 733 in 2021.

Should we be concerned? Absolutely. The people have spoken according to Congressional Representative Thompson, but in my view, he and all the rest of Congress have not done their due diligence. Since Trump is an insurrectionist, as proven by a bipartisan Congressional investigation, the 14th Amendment, Section Three, should be invoked in Congress. Then, both houses vote to negate his insurrectionist “disability,” or he will not be permitted to become the President. President Obama showed his birth certificate after all the birtherism bunk of Trump. Now it’s Trump’s turn to meet the qualifications outlined by the Constitution for POTUS.

