Minnesota Man Charged with Federal Hate Crime for Assault against Black Man

BELLE PLAINE, MN – The U.S. Dept. of Justice (DOJ) last month announced federal hate crime charges against a Minnesota man following the assault on a Black man outside a bar.

The DOJ statement outlines details from the recently unsealed indictment, which describes the events of Feb. 3, 2024, when Justin Anthony Kudla allegedly used “force or the threat of force” to assault the individual, referred to as ‘Victim 1,’ based on their race, color, religion, and/or national origin.”

Additionally, the DOJ said Kudla has been charged with willfully causing bodily injury to Victim 1 “because of (their) actual and perceived race.”

If convicted, the DOJ reports Kudla faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each offense, along with a potential fine of up to $250,000.

The announcement was made by Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger for the District of Minnesota, and Special Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston, Sr., of the FBI Minneapolis Field Office.

