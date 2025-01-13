Monday Morning Thoughts: Transit Along with Smart Planning Can Reduce VMT

One of the biggest issues facing the development of the Village Farms project is going to be perceived traffic impacts.

By way of example, there was a comment on the Vanguard last week, that flagged traffic impacts from the proposed Village Farms project.

Eileen Samitz wrote that “traffic impacts which would be incredibly worse than it is now from adding 1,800 more housing units at Covell Blvd. and Pole Line Road which is already incredibly impacted. No one is going to believe that shoe-horning in 1,800 units on this Village Farms site is going to be ‘environmentally superior’ because it makes no sense. It is illogical in particular since the City has no plan to significantly improve its currently minimal, inadequate and inconvenient public transit system which is designed primarily to serve UCD’s needs. Creating higher densities without the infrastructure of a robust transit system would only impact the environment far more due to more traffic.”

That’s part of the point that the Davis Citizens Planning Group was making with their piece: “Planning Starts with Transit.”

They argue that “it would be irresponsible for us to perpetuate this unsustainable pattern of low-density sprawl by approving any more car-centric developments on our periphery;”

At the same time, they acknowledge, “Doing ‘nothing’ and just letting the housing growth occur in adjacent cities doesn’t mean there are no traffic impacts; it just makes the commutes longer for those who work in town but can’t afford to live here. And that also increases greenhouse gasses that we all are affected by.”

They push for a more sustainable option “for developing better housing on our periphery. All that is required is getting back to the ‘streetcar suburb’ model that existed before the advent of the automobile.”

If you haven’t read the piece, I highly recommend you do so:

Let me state at the outset that I completely agree with the need to move away from being an “almost entirely car-dependent” city. I also completely agree with both Samitz and the Citizens Group that our current transit system is completely inadequate.

But I want to make a separate but related point—one of the reasons our transit system is inadequate is that we have failed in an even more basic planning concept, in that we do not have a housing-jobs match in Davis.

The result is we have a huge number of people who live in Davis, and then drive to Sacramento and the Bay Area to go work. And while it is true that some of those folks hop on the Capital Corridor train, most hop into their single-occupancy cars and get on the highway.

Moreover, a lot of the folks that work at UC Davis—many of them not faculty, but staff who can’t afford to live in Davis—get into their cars and drive to work.

We see this play out morning and night. In the morning, we see all those folks lined up along Richards Blvd. to cram through the tunnel, and then in the evening we see the traffic often backed up to Russell Blvd., down B St., backed up to go back through the tunnel to get back onto I-80.

That traffic is commuter traffic and a direct result of the fact that we have failed to provide housing that people who work in town and especially at UC Davis can afford.

Would a better transit system lower that number? Perhaps. But that’s a much larger project than just Davis can endeavor to undertake.

But the other point that I have noticed is that, while everyone is pointing out the traffic impacts at Pole Line and Covell where Village Farms would go, I have driven that corridor morning and night and what I have noticed is that most of the traffic isn’t local traffic.

For example, you are not seeing a steady string of traffic coming out of Cannery or Wildhorse and getting on Pole Line and Covell.

The other day, when I dropped my daughter off at the high school to play her soccer game and then drove to my South Davis home, most of the traffic along that congested corridor drove to I-80 and then headed east toward Sacramento. Most of that traffic did not come out or go into the major housing developments along the way—it wasn’t local traffic.

The point I have made is that the simple fact that we could put more housing in Davis might not actually increase traffic along that corridor. It might do the opposite—it might allow people who are otherwise commuting into Davis to take other forms of transportation to go work at UC Davis. That could help alleviate traffic problems for people who live in Woodland and work at UC Davis or people who work in Sacramento and work at UC Davis.

As the Citizens article noted, “Doing ‘nothing’ and just letting the housing growth occur in adjacent cities doesn’t mean there are no traffic impacts.” We need to stop thinking of traffic analysis as being such a static thing—more houses here might actually reduce traffic, ESPECIALLY if we couple it with a real investment to get people out of their cars.

But the basic principle here is that putting people closer to jobs reduces commutes, travel and congestion. The closer we can get them to jobs, the better off it will be.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

