U.S. DOJ Notes Pattern of Excessive Force by Louisiana State Police

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Dept. of Justice last week announced the Louisiana State Police (LSP) consistently engage in practices that infringe upon the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

According to the report, the Justice Department, said “LSP uses excessive force, including unjustified uses of Tasers, escalation of minor incidents, and use of force on people who did not pose a threat.”

The DOJ report also noted the Louisiana’s State Police is undergoing improvements, and has implemented several measures, including updating its use-of-force policy, establishing a Force Investigation Unit to address serious incidents of force, and enhancing its training programs.

However, the DOJ report mentions additional reforms are necessary to address the violations identified, noting, “The department is committed to working collaboratively with the state and LSP to continue to fortify these reforms.”

