U.S. DOJ Settles ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ Military Case 

WASHINGTON, DC—The U.S. Dept. of Justice reported this month the proposed settlement of the Farrell v. Department of Defense case, in which Farrell argued that military veterans were discharged under policies that “violate the Constitution’s guarantees of equal protection and due process.”

Plaintiff alleged the Department of Defense wrongly discharged military veterans under “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” and other policies barring LGBTQ people from serving openly in the military.

Exclusionary policies towards “lesbian, gay and bisexual people from serving openly in the military,” such as the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” according to Farrell’s allegation, were reasons for Farrell’s military dismissal.

The DOJ notes that, based on this proposed settlement, more avenues for veterans to change their discharge paperwork based on sexual orientation will be made available, and as a result provide them with additional military benefits.

Authors Jessie Lesnau Hi, My name is Jessie Lesnau and I am a freshman at UCLA. I am currently undecided for my major but I am interested in Sociology and English.

Ananya Tan Hi! My name is Ananya Tan(she/her) and I am a third year at UCLA. I am majoring in International Developmental Studies and minoring in Community Engagement and Social Change. I was born and raised in LA. Thus, I am eager to learn about the social injustices that occur on a daily basis here in LA and advocate for those who are often ignored by the system. I also enjoy bouldering (indoor and outdoor), skateboarding, dancing (hip hop, kpop, etc), playing electric guitar and sketching!

