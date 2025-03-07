COURT WATCH: Accused Rejects Lesser Offer, Opts for Trial

LOS ANGELES, CA – An accused requested a shorter prison sentence here in Los Angeles County Superior Court this week because he is caring for his ill, elderly father and young children—but even though Judge Lauren Weis Bernstein offered the accused a medium sentence, the accused opted to instead go to trial.

The accused is charged with three counts of firearm possession with prior violent conviction, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of an undetectable firearm. The accused was convicted of a felony 14 years ago.

Deputy Public Defender John Myers notes the accused was offered a sentence of two to three years of state prison time, but requested a shorter prison time for “personal issues”—he cares for his 84-year-old father, who has been diagnosed with cancer.

Judge Bernstein asked the accused about his personal situation, including the type of cancer his father had, but the accused was unable to identify the type of cancer. The accused noted he takes care of his father at home while his sister assists in taking their father to hospital appointments and visits.

DPD Myers argued the accused also has two one-year-old toddlers to take care for, and Judge Bernstein stated the accused’s sister could take care of their father and the accused’s additional duties if he were to agree to the two-year sentence.

DPD Myers told the court the accused will instead go to trial to contest the charges.

Judge Bernstein announced to the court that “all offers are off the table,” and told the accused that he was turning down a “sweet deal.”

Superior Court Judge Bernstein warned the accused they could receive the same or a harsher sentence at trial, adding the charges were being considered under a “lower standard” during this hearing compared to what they will face at trial.

The accused’s trial is set to begin in April.

