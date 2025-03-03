Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 275: Chesa Boudin Reflects on Future of Criminal Justice Reform

On this week’s Everyday Injustice interview, Chesa Boudin, former San Francisco District Attorney and now Executive Director of the Berkeley Criminal Law and Justice Center, reflects on his experiences in office, the state of criminal justice reform, and his current work at UC Berkeley.

Boudin highlights how political power matters more than individual electoral victories. He notes that during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, corporations and politicians rushed to embrace reform, only to later pivot as the political landscape shifted. He emphasizes the importance of long-term organizing to sustain meaningful change.

Discussing the reform prosecutor movement, Boudin acknowledges setbacks in California, where he, George Gascón, and Pamela Price faced significant opposition. However, he points out that nationally, many reform-minded prosecutors have remained in office, such as Larry Krasner in Philadelphia and José Garza in Texas, proving that the movement is still active.

On homelessness and public safety, Boudin criticizes the criminalization of unhoused people, calling it ineffective and counterproductive. He argues that cities like San Francisco push policies that fail to address the root causes, like skyrocketing housing costs and economic inequality.

Now at Berkeley Law, Boudin leads initiatives focused on policy reform, litigation, and research. He discusses a class action lawsuit against CDCR, challenging illegal deductions from the $200 “Gate Money” given to people released from prison. The case underscores systemic failures that make reentry difficult and increase recidivism.

Ultimately, Boudin remains committed to reform, advocating for data-driven policies and institutional accountability while training the next generation of legal professionals at UC Berkeley.

