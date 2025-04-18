California Civil Rights Dept. Uncovers Widespread Housing Discrimination in LA, Ventura Counties

SACRAMENTO, CA – As part of National Fair Housing Month, the California Civil Rights Department (CRD) released new data this week showing widespread housing discrimination in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, based on fair housing testing conducted throughout 2024.

The findings reveal illegal bias against renters using housing assistance, families with children, people with disabilities, and Black applicants—raising serious concerns about ongoing barriers to fair housing access in California.

“Housing discrimination isn’t just a relic of the past,” said CRD Director Kevin Kish. “Whether it’s a ban on housing vouchers or an unlawful denial of disability-related modifications, discriminatory housing practices have a real impact on Californians.”

The data comes from over 220 tests carried out by the Housing Rights Center, a nonprofit fair housing organization. These tests—some conducted over the phone, others in person—are designed to detect illegal bias by sending testers with different backgrounds or characteristics to apply for the same housing. CRD sponsors this testing as part of its broader enforcement strategy under California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act.

The 2024 findings revealed the following:

Source of Income Discrimination: Over half (54%) of the 54 properties tested for housing voucher acceptance demonstrated discrimination, including outright refusals to accept Section 8.

Familial Status Discrimination: 26% of properties tested showed bias against families with children, such as denial of promotional rental rates or charging higher rent.

Racial Discrimination: 22% of 90 properties tested demonstrated differential treatment against Black applicants, including harsher credit requirements and rent quotes.

Disability Discrimination: 23% of 13 properties tested refused to accommodate reasonable modification requests from individuals with disabilities.

Criminal History Discrimination: 44% of 32 properties tested demonstrated blanket bans against applicants with any criminal history, regardless of relevance to housing safety.

Chancela Al-Mansour, Executive Director of the Housing Rights Center, emphasized the real-world impact: “Safe and decent housing is a basic need. For too many, it remains out of reach because of illegal discrimination.”

CRD has already used testing results to bring enforcement actions. In recent months, the department reached settlements with 30 assisted living facilities statewide and filed suit against a Bakersfield landlord for refusing to accept housing vouchers. In one recent case, CRD secured a $64,500 settlement for a Chula Vista renter denied housing due to their use of Section 8.

Beyond enforcement, CRD is expanding its educational and outreach efforts. The department recently issued updated guidance on accessibility modifications for individuals with disabilities and is holding regular online trainings to inform landlords, advocates, and renters of their rights and responsibilities under California law.

CRD also proactively reviews online housing listings to catch illegal screening practices and issued 758 compliance notices in 2024 alone, with nearly half related to fair housing violations.

Californians who believe they have been subjected to housing discrimination can file a complaint through the Civil Rights Department’s website, where they can also access fact sheets, video trainings, and up-to-date legal guidance.

As Director Kish noted, “Housing providers should be aware that they could be subject to testing at any time. We remain committed to Californians’ fair access to housing and protecting their civil rights.”

