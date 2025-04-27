Community Demands Greater Voice in San Francisco’s Budget Process

Courtesy photo

SAN FRANCISCO — Residents rallied outside City Hall on Tuesday to demand a greater community voice in the city’s budget process, following the release of the Board of Supervisors’ budget priorities, according to the People’s Budget Coalition.

An alliance of labor unions and nonprofit organizations, the coalition brought together public sector workers, childcare providers, working families of color, single-room occupancy (SRO) tenants, youth, and elders. The group called on Mayor London Breed and the Board of Supervisors to prioritize the needs of working-class residents and communities of color—those they say would be hardest hit by potential budget cuts.

“The city budget reflects our city priorities and values. The budget can determine whether working-class San Francisco residents have a roof over their heads, programs for their kids, or a bus to take them to work,” said Sanika Mahajan, Director of Community Engagement and Organizing at Mission Action, as quoted by the People’s Budget.

During the press conference, Mahajan added, “As our communities face a barrage of attacks from the federal government, in addition to the prospect of devastating cuts to healthcare, social security, and food assistance, the People’s Budget Coalition demands that the City work with the public to prioritize investment in immigrant and working-class communities.

“Sanctuary isn’t just a buzzword—San Francisco must take an active stand.”

Earlier that day, the coalition met with the Labor Council at 400 McAllister Street, demanding that Airbnb “stop the greed” and drop its lawsuit against the city. The coalition argued that the company must fairly contribute to the essential services used by San Francisco residents.

At Civic Center Plaza, the coalition called for reforms to the mechanisms the city uses to make spending decisions, urging for a process that meaningfully incorporates the voices of those most affected by funding allocations.

Jose Luis Pavon of HOMEY emphasized the stakes: “The stakes could not be higher for working-class San Franciscans. Budgets are about choices—and too often, those choices are made without the voices of the people they impact the most,” he said in a release.

As the Board of Supervisors prepared to vote on budget priorities that afternoon, Supervisor Connie Chan’s anticipated resolution—focused on community-centered priorities—was viewed by advocates as a step toward a more participatory and democratic budgeting process.

“It’s a powerful thing when the community comes together across sectors to demand a seat at the table,” said Nyree Monroe of Hunters Point Family.

“This rally is about making sure the doors to City Hall stay open—not just symbolically, but in real decision-making spaces,” she added.

With the Mayor’s draft budget due in a month, the People’s Budget Coalition pledged to intensify its efforts to ensure that San Francisco’s final spending plan reflects “equity, care, and accountability.”

