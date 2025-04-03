San Francisco Opens First Shelter Designed for Older Adults Experiencing Homelessness

Jerrold Commons Phase One Delivers 68 New Beds in Bayview as Part of Mayor Lurie’s “Breaking the Cycle” Plan

SAN FRANCISCO — Mayor Daniel Lurie today announced the opening of Jerrold Commons Phase One, a newly built interim housing facility in the Bayview that marks San Francisco’s first shelter designed specifically for older adults experiencing homelessness.

The site features 60 individual cabins with a total of 68 beds, including space reserved for individuals currently living in RVs near the site.

The new facility is part of Lurie’s ambitious Breaking the Cycle plan, which seeks to add 1,500 new interim shelter beds across the city and expand services to address homelessness and behavioral health challenges.

Jerrold Commons represents a targeted investment in a population that makes up a growing share of San Francisco’s unhoused residents.

“Every bed we add is a chance for someone to move off the street and begin to rebuild,” said Mayor Lurie. “Jerrold Commons gives dozens of older adults that opportunity, and it reflects our broader commitment to building a shelter system that actually meets people where they are—physically, medically, and emotionally.”

Designed for dignity and stability, the site includes round-the-clock staffing from WeHOPE, onsite case management, behavioral health support, and caregiving services tailored to older adults’ needs. Residents will have access to restrooms, showers, laundry, storage, communal spaces, pet relief areas, and free Wi-Fi, along with two meals per day.

The project is the result of a cross-agency partnership involving the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing (HSH), the Department of Disability and Aging Services (DAS), and the Department of Public Health (DPH), with operational support from Homebridge, a provider of In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS).

“Jerrold Commons stands as a testament to our commitment to treat people with compassion and provide them with real pathways out of homelessness,” said Shireen McSpadden, Executive Director of HSH. “This project not only adds capacity, but centers the specific needs of older adults, helping us work toward our mission of making homelessness rare, brief, and one-time.”

Older adults often face barriers in traditional shelters, particularly around access to personal care services and medication support. Jerrold Commons addresses those gaps by integrating home care providers and IHSS enrollment directly into the shelter environment. Social workers will help residents access services ranging from medication management to assistance with bathing and feeding.

“We are thrilled to open a shelter focused on one of the most vulnerable and underserved populations in our city,” said Kelly Dearman, Executive Director of DAS. “By bringing IHSS to the shelter setting, we can meet older adults where they are and support their path back to health and housing.”

The site is also intended to relieve nearby encampments, particularly for people living in RVs near the Jerrold Avenue corridor. Eight cabins are designated for residents currently living in vehicles.

Faith-based nonprofit WeHOPE, which will staff the site, emphasized the importance of creating a welcoming, community-oriented space.

“This is more than just a shelter—it’s a launching pad for transformation,” said Pastor Paul Bains, President of WeHOPE. “With the right support, people can begin to heal and move toward permanent housing.”

According to city data, adults over age 50 now represent more than one-third of San Francisco’s unhoused population. With the launch of Jerrold Commons, city officials say they’re taking a decisive step to address that growing need.

“When we integrate shelter with health services, we create the foundation for better outcomes,” said Dan Tsai, Director of Public Health. “That’s what we’re doing at Jerrold Commons—building a bridge from homelessness to healing.”

