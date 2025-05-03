Court Watch: Court to Rule on Accused’s Release from CONREP Program

WOODLAND, CA — On May 13, 2025, Yolo County Judge Sonia Cortés heard multiple witness testimonies in a court hearing to determine whether the accused should be removed from the Conditional Release Program (CONREP) and permitted to live with his daughter.

The defense argued that the accused had successfully reintegrated into the community over the past year and had not failed a single drug test, prompting the request for his release from the program.

Deputy District Attorney Adrienne Chin-Perez called Dr. Elizabeth Horrillo, a community program director with CONREP, to the stand. As a member of the clinical staff, Horrillo assesses risk levels, communicates with treatment teams, and monitors patient progress.

Dr. Horrillo explained that CONREP includes two tiers of care: the “Fact” program, based in a state hospital with intensive, locked supervision, and the “Classic” outpatient program. Classic CONREP is less restrictive but still closely monitored. “It’s not a locked facility, but it’s very restricted in his movements,” said Horrillo, noting that participants can earn privileges like transportation to court if they exhibit good behavior.

She emphasized that individuals in Classic CONREP are expected to function independently without rule violations and are assessed for clinical risks, such as substance use, to support relapse prevention.

According to Dr. Horrillo, the step-down CONREP program may last one to two years, but the accused has remained in Classic CONREP and has not returned to a more restrictive step-down level. “The whole goal is to have them come to Classic CONREP,” she said, describing it as a bridge to reintegration into society.

When asked why she supported the accused’s move to Classic CONREP, Dr. Horrillo testified, “I believe he’s making significant progress,” adding that he demonstrates an understanding of why he needs treatment. Still, she expressed concern about potential relapse: “I think the most significant [risk] is substance abuse. If the controls are removed […] he’s going to have more exposure to drugs and alcohol.” She also cited some lingering impulsivity and anger management issues, though she noted his behavior has improved significantly since hospitalization.

The accused’s criminal history includes a 2015 conviction for carjacking and a designation as a habitual offender. Dr. Horrillo detailed CONREP’s treatment levels, which range from Level 1—an intensive phase involving a 30-day blackout period—to Level 5, after which patients may be eligible to exit the program. The accused, she confirmed, is still receiving CONREP-only treatment and is not on medication.

During cross-examination, Deputy Public Defender Joseph Gocke questioned Dr. Horrillo about past opposition from the state hospital to the accused’s release in 2023, which she said she was unaware of. She acknowledged that the accused had been placed on clinical probation in the fall of that year, partly due to excessive caffeine consumption, an issue he reportedly corrected.

DPD Gocke pointed out that while the Fact program includes supervision, it is not as secure as Department of State Hospitals (DSH) facilities, and visitors—including those who might sneak in contraband—are allowed. Dr. Horrillo agreed. She also confirmed that the accused has not failed any drug tests in the past year and that CONREP conducts random testing of both personal belongings and individuals.

Dr. Horrillo further explained that while some participants are prescribed medications as part of their treatment, the accused is not medicated. However, he is required to attend recovery programs and receive community-based support to prepare for reintegration. She confirmed he currently receives five hours of counseling per week.

In a brief follow-up, DDA Chin-Perez asked about the intensity of CONREP. Dr. Horrillo responded that it is intensive, especially when transitioning from a controlled environment to an unrestricted one.

Following a short recess, the court heard from Dr. Ajani Jackson, a psychiatrist who has provided CONREP services to the accused. Their last session occurred on April 25, 2025. The accused had been diagnosed with antisocial personality disorder and substance-induced psychosis. Dr. Jackson stated he is not currently on psychiatric medication.

Dr. Jackson testified that he has encouraged the accused to focus on abstinence, communication, and coping skills. He also recommended outpatient substance abuse treatment and behavioral therapy to reduce relapse risk once the accused leaves CONREP.

The next witness was the accused’s daughter, who testified about their consistent communication over the past 10 to 15 years. She said their interactions were limited to phone calls due to her busy schedule, cancer treatment, and the 2023 fentanyl overdose death of her brother. She said the accused had offered emotional support throughout this time.

She confirmed she is willing to house the accused but would need about a month to prepare a room. While she had not explicitly discussed post-release sobriety plans with him, she expressed no concern about relapse and said it has been at least 10 to 15 years since he last consumed alcohol.

She described the accused’s past as troubled but said he has changed. She acknowledged that he had arguments with her late brother, largely due to her brother’s girlfriend’s drug use, which triggered a relapse and drinking episode while the accused was still on parole. Since his 2015 arrest, however, she testified he has made significant progress and is eager to reconnect with his grandchildren. She also offered to drive him to AA and NA meetings.

The accused then took the stand. He described himself as a more “free-spirited” person in his youth but stated that he has matured and developed foresight in the past decade.

He also testified that he had filed a lawsuit against the hospital, claiming he was assaulted three times during his stay, resulting in long-term health problems including tinnitus, headaches, vision issues, a broken nose, and two concussions.

Asked about his relationship with drugs and alcohol, the accused said he has no current desire to use either, especially after his son’s 2023 overdose. He described his treatment in CONREP as repetitive, saying he was assigned books he had already read and attended weekly counseling sessions.

If released, he said he plans to attend weekly AA and NA meetings and seek employment, possibly in hauling.

During cross-examination, DDA Chin-Perez asked about his experience with the Fact CONREP program. The accused described it as “oppressive” and said he had observed other residents using drugs. However, he admitted he could not confirm this firsthand, as he had never requested nor been offered any substances.

He stated that he last used methamphetamine in 2015, during the period leading to his arrest. He said he previously used the drug more frequently in the 1980s, but now views it as “a mistake” and affirmed he has had no urge to use since.

“The program worked for me,” he concluded, “but it was still oppressive.”

After hearing all witness and defendant testimony, DDA Chin-Perez submitted several exhibits, including certified records of the accused’s prior convictions, which were admitted into evidence.

Judge Cortés scheduled the deadline for legal briefs from both sides for May 25, 2025. A final ruling on whether the accused will be released from CONREP is expected on June 24, 2025.

