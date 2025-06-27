Stockton’s La Passeggiata Project Aims to Revitalize Downtown with New Homes

by Vanguard Staff

STOCKTON, CA – State officials gathered this week in downtown Stockton to break ground on La Passeggiata, a new affordable housing development that will convert excess state-owned land into 94 energy-efficient homes for low-income Californians. The site, located at 622 East Lindsey Street, is the latest project to move forward under Governor Gavin Newsom’s 2019 executive order that directs state agencies to identify and transform underutilized public land into desperately-needed housing.

The project is part of California’s Excess Sites program, an initiative jointly managed by the Department of General Services (DGS) and the Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD). The program maintains a public inventory of state-owned land available for housing development and awards parcels to developers under long-term ground leases. These arrangements keep development costs low, making deeply affordable construction feasible for nonprofits and mission-driven housing providers. Visionary Home Builders of California, a well-established developer, is leading the effort in Stockton.

“Once again, the Excess Sites program is helping transform state-owned land into something more: hope and stability for our state’s residents,” Governor Newsom said at the event. “California continues to lead by example in addressing the nation’s affordable housing crisis.”

The La Passeggiata site will include two modern, mid-rise buildings—one five stories, the other six—connected by a breezeway. The five-story building will contain 39 one- and two-bedroom apartments, while the six-story building will include 55 two- and three-bedroom units. All apartments will be equipped with energy-efficient appliances and access to rooftop gardens. Solar power will be used to reduce utility costs and environmental impact. The new housing will serve both seniors and families, with an emphasis on proximity to public transportation, job centers, and community amenities.

Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Tomiquia Moss praised the program’s broader vision. “The State’s Excess Sites program continues to transform neighborhoods across California by turning underutilized state property into affordable housing and revitalizing communities,” Moss said. “This energy-efficient project will reduce the community’s carbon footprint and breathe new life into Downtown Stockton with housing and services for families and seniors.”

Nick Maduros, Secretary of the Government Operations Agency and a Stockton native, highlighted the local impact of the development. “Having grown up in Stockton, I am honored to be a part of this transformation to provide safe and stable housing for members of the community who need it most,” Maduros said. “This marks another step on California’s journey toward addressing housing needs while staying committed to our sustainability goals.”

Ana M. Lasso, Director of the Department of General Services, emphasized the collaborative nature of the effort. “The modern, energy-efficient units at La Passeggiata will provide homes for dozens of local families who need an affordable place to live,” Lasso said. “This project harnesses the best of state, local and nonprofit collaboration to deliver much needed sustainable, affordable housing across the state.”

HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez echoed the importance of site selection and the program’s role in strategic neighborhood development. “Thanks to the Governor’s executive order, nearly an acre of land sitting unused in the heart of Stockton—blocks from the Civic Center and waterfront—will be transformed into critically needed affordable housing,” Velasquez said. “Through this ongoing partnership, we are connecting residents in need of housing stability to jobs, transit, amenities, and opportunity.”

The groundwork for this project stems from Executive Order N-06-19, issued by Newsom in 2019, which tasked DGS and HCD with identifying underutilized state-owned land suitable for housing. Since the order’s implementation, the program has contributed to the development of hundreds of affordable units across California. Notable projects include Sugar Pine Village in the Tahoe region, where 248 homes for families and workers have been built; Mulberry Gardens in Riverside, which is constructing 58 homes for seniors with another 150 in the pipeline; and Guardian Village in Reedley, which has created 48 new homes. In Sacramento, Sonrisa and The Monarch are delivering more than 300 new units combined, while Pacific Crest Commons in Truckee and multiple San Francisco sites are bringing dozens of new homes to high-cost urban areas.

La Passeggiata represents a continuation of this statewide momentum, demonstrating how creative policy, inter-agency coordination, and nonprofit partnerships can turn idle state land into a foundation for long-term housing solutions. With Stockton’s downtown poised for revitalization, state officials hope this project will set the stage for more inclusive, sustainable development in the years ahead.

Categories:

Tags: