Court Watch: Judge Reduces Felony Vandalism Charge to Misdemeanor in Plea Deal

By Leilah Williams

SAN FRANCISCO – A San Francisco judge on Wednesday granted a motion to reduce a felony vandalism charge to a misdemeanor as part of a plea agreement, allowing the accused to avoid more serious consequences after damaging property on Market Street.

Judge Kenneth Wine presided over the June 11, 2025, hearing in Department 11 at the San Francisco Hall of Justice. The woman faced two charges: Count 1, vandalism causing more than $400 in damage to property under Penal Code §594(b)(1), and Count 2, resisting arrest under Penal Code §148(a)(1).

According to the complaint, the accused broke three windows at a corner store on Market Street. She allegedly resisted arrest and argued with the responding officer.

The woman, represented by Deputy Public Defender Daniel Meyer, agreed to plead no contest to the vandalism charge in exchange for a reduced sentence and dismissal of the second count.

Deputy District Attorney Andre Guiulfo, representing the People of the State of California, made an oral motion under Penal Code §17(b) to reduce Count 1 to a misdemeanor. The law permits certain crimes—referred to as “wobblers”—to be charged as either misdemeanors or felonies depending on the court’s discretion. Judge Wine granted the motion and dismissed the resisting arrest charge.

The accused then pleaded no contest to the reduced vandalism charge and not guilty to the second count. Judge Wine advised her of her constitutional rights, including the right to a jury trial, the right to require the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, the right to present evidence, and the right not to testify. She waived those rights as part of the plea.

Judge Wine found the accused guilty of misdemeanor vandalism. He sentenced her to one year of court probation, with two days credited for time served, and issued a stay-away order requiring her to remain at least 25 feet from the store she vandalized. Although a general restitution order totaling several thousand dollars was imposed, she was excused from payment due to her financial situation.

