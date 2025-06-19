Court Watch: San Francisco Man Granted Release, Ordered to Stay Away from Key Intersection

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

SAN FRANCISCO – A San Francisco judge nearly enforced a strict stay-away order Tuesday against a man charged with misdemeanor vandalism, before modifying the terms to accommodate the man’s ability to travel through a busy intersection near his home.

The accused appeared before Judge Brian Stretch on June 17, 2025, facing a charge under California Penal Code §594(b) for vandalism causing less than $400 in damage. This marked his fourth misdemeanor offense and third court appearance related to vandalism. The most recent allegation involved damage to a city-owned tarp, which the defense characterized as minor.

During arraignment, an attorney from the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office, who also represents the accused in the three other open cases, requested to be appointed for the fourth. The judge granted the request, and the defense entered a plea of not guilty, denied all allegations, and agreed to a general time waiver.

Despite the accused’s criminal history—including two other counts of vandalism and one count of petty theft—Judge Stretch released him on his own recognizance. The conditions of release included orders to appear for trial, comply with all directives from pretrial services, and participate in mental health treatment.

Judge Stretch also imposed a stay-away order, prohibiting the accused from coming within 150 yards of the intersection of 19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard. The defense objected, arguing the intersection was a major thoroughfare essential for city travel and located just miles from the accused’s home. The accused’s parents were present in court and had committed to supporting his efforts to avoid future offenses, the defense noted.

Initially, Judge Stretch denied the defense’s request to modify the stay-away order. But after reconsideration, he acknowledged the location’s significance as a busy and vital travel corridor. As a result, he revised the order to permit the accused to pass through the area only if traveling in a motorized vehicle, such as a car or public bus—a decision welcomed by the defense.

Judge Stretch warned that any further offenses would result in custody.

The trial is scheduled for August 29, 2025, at 9 a.m.

