Opinion: The State of Tennessee Killed Byron Black Because It Could

Sometimes the debate over the death penalty is about the risk of executing someone innocent. Sometimes it’s about the failure of the courts to consider powerful mitigating factors like intellectual disability, mental illness, or childhood trauma. And sometimes it’s simply about the sheer futility and cruelty of executing a human being whose life no longer serves any purpose behind bars except to satisfy an abstract, vengeful notion of justice.

That’s the case of Byron Black.

On Tuesday morning, the state of Tennessee executed Byron Black, a 69-year-old man who had been on death row for more than 35 years for the 1988 killings of Angela Clay and her two young daughters, Lakeisha and Latoya. Black, who used a wheelchair and had an implanted heart device, had long been diagnosed with an intellectual disability. He was, by all clinical and moral standards, not a man the state should have killed. And yet it did.

As The New York Times reported, Black was pronounced dead at 10:43 a.m. at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville after a lethal injection was administered while his cardioverter-defibrillator remained active. The device, which functioned as both a pacemaker and a defibrillator, was implanted in 2024 due to chronic heart failure. Medical experts warned that executing someone with such a device still functioning could result in a torturous death, with the machine repeatedly shocking the heart as the execution drugs slowed it to a stop.

Arthur Caplan, a bioethicist at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine, explained the contradiction: “They’re trying to make this guy die, and you have technology attached that’s trying to keep him alive.”

According to seven journalists who witnessed the execution, Black showed visible signs of distress, including heavy breathing. At one point, several reporters said he uttered that it hurt “so bad.” His spiritual adviser, who was praying at his side, replied, “I am so sorry.” What caused the pain remains unclear, but Black’s legal team said it plans to request an autopsy and all documentation related to the procedure.

None of this had to happen.

Black’s attorneys argued for years that his intellectual disability should make him ineligible for the death penalty. In recent evaluations, Black struggled with simple arithmetic and could not make change for a $5 bill. He never scored above 70 on an IQ test, repeated second grade at a segregated school, and had difficulty learning basic life skills. But because Tennessee courts refused to apply updated clinical standards retroactively, Black’s diagnosis under current law was irrelevant. The state had the power to proceed—and so it did.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court denied four separate petitions from Black’s legal team. Shortly after, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee rejected his request for clemency.

“The courts have universally determined that it is lawful to carry out the jury’s sentence of execution,” Lee said in a statement.

That statement, as legal advocates and medical experts have noted, may be technically accurate—but morally bankrupt.

Kelley Henry, chief of the capital habeas unit at the federal public defender’s office in Nashville, represented Black for 25 years. She described him not as a criminal defined by the worst moment of his life, but as a “gentle, kind, fragile, intellectually disabled man” who brought love and thoughtfulness to those around him.

In a statement released Tuesday, Henry wrote: “What happened here was the result of pure, unbridled bloodlust and cowardice. It was the brutal and unchecked abuse of government power. It was the result of a failed criminal legal system that countenanced, even rewarded, attorneys who told half-truths and untruths.”

“Today, the State of Tennessee killed a gentle, kind, fragile, intellectually disabled man in violation of the laws of our country simply because they could. No one in a position of power, certainly not the courts, was willing to stop them.”

Henry recounted that Black, who had no surviving children of his own, took immense pride in his extended family. Every year since 1965, his relatives from all 50 states gathered for family reunions—and every year of his incarceration, they remembered him. He never missed a birthday, keeping a handwritten calendar so he could send cards from prison.

The night before his execution, Black told Henry, “I touched so many people.”

Then he added, “You have a birthday coming up. I’m sorry that I won’t be able to send you a card, but I’ll be thinking about you.”

This was not a man beyond redemption. He was not a man the state needed to kill.

And yet he was executed, without mercy, while legal challenges to Tennessee’s newly-adopted injection procedures remain pending in court. He was executed despite strong public opposition to the death penalty for people with intellectual disabilities. He was executed even though, by the state’s current clinical standards, he would not be death-eligible if convicted today.

And he was executed without apology.

“This is closure for my family,” said Linette Bell, sister of Angela Clay, in a statement read aloud by a Department of Correction employee. “I can’t say I’m sorry, because we never got an apology — he never apologized, and he never admitted it.”

That may be true. But the death penalty is not supposed to be a tool of vengeance. It is a legal punishment that demands restraint, clarity, and the highest degree of moral and constitutional accountability. That was missing here. It is missing in general—but particularly in this case.

Henry closed her statement with words of heartbreak and defiance. “We are witnessing the erosion of the rule of law and every principle of human decency on which this country was founded. Today, it is Byron. Tomorrow, it will be someone you care about.”

“The people who made this happen are not telling the public the truth. They should feel shame, but they seem incapable.”

She continued: “The State of Tennessee heartlessly and intentionally traumatized a second family today. A family that matters. A family that is devastated. May God have mercy on their souls. I know that he has mercy for Byron.”

No last words were officially recorded from Byron Black. But in the days before his death, he spoke of reuniting with his mother in heaven. “She will run to him and pull him into her arms and say, ‘Son, I have been waiting for you.’”

We should ask ourselves what kind of nation kills a man like that.

