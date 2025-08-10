Governor Newsom, State and Jewish Caucus Leadership Condemn Trump DOJ’s $1 Billion Demand from UCLA

Photo Courtesy UCLA Newsroom; Jesse Herring/UCLA

By Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom, California Legislative Jewish Caucus Co-Chairs Senator Scott Wiener and Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis, Attorney General Rob Bonta, Senate President pro Tempore Mike McGuire, and Speaker Robert Rivas on Friday condemned what they described as an “unprecedented assault on academic freedom” by the Trump administration, alleging the U.S. Department of Justice is demanding more than $1 billion from the University of California in exchange for restoring frozen medical and science grant funding.

“This isn’t about protecting Jewish students — it’s a billion-dollar political shakedown from the pay-to-play president,” the leaders said in a joint statement. “Trump has weaponized the Department of Justice to punish California, crush free thinking, and kneecap the greatest public university system in the world. UCLA has taken aggressive, concrete steps to crack down on the vile scourge of antisemitism on campus, and we are confident Chancellor Frenk remains committed to this critical work. As Jewish leaders and strong allies, we are united against Trump’s assault and will fight like hell because California will not bow to this kind of disgusting political extortion.”

According to state officials, the Trump administration’s DOJ move comes while cutting anti-hate crime funding nationwide, in what they characterized as an effort to undermine academic freedom, punish California students, and cripple life-saving research. Earlier this week, the UC system said it had offered to engage in good-faith dialogue with the DOJ to protect the University’s research mission. State leaders said the DOJ responded by threatening a payment so large it could devastate the public university system, punishing millions of Californians and undermining innovations that benefit the country.

The UC system generates $82 billion annually for the U.S. economy, supporting more than 500,000 jobs. UC researchers produce about 1,500 inventions each year and hold more than 13,800 active patents — more than any other university system globally.

In 2024, Newsom launched the Golden State Plan to Counter Antisemitism, a statewide strategy to combat antisemitism through education, community partnerships, improved data collection, and enhanced security for at-risk institutions. The plan builds on state investments in fighting antisemitism, Holocaust and genocide education, hate crime prevention, and campus safety.

The 2024-25 Budget Act requires every UC and CSU campus to prepare an annual campus climate action notification, including plans to foster healthy and safe discourse, bring together campus members with differing viewpoints, and promote the exchange of ideas in a safe manner. SB 1287, authored by former Senator Steve Glazer, required UC and CSU to update their student codes of conduct to prohibit violent or discriminatory behavior creating a hostile environment and to mandate training for all students.

AB 2925, by Assemblymember Laura Friedman, requires state-funded colleges to provide targeted anti-discrimination training to address discrimination against the five most targeted groups in California.

In 2023, Newsom signed SB 1277 by Senator Henry Stern, establishing the California Teachers Collaborative for Holocaust and Genocide Education to train K-12 educators to teach the history of the Holocaust and other genocides, and to help students recognize modern-day bigotry and hate.

The state has also expanded security funding, allocating $160 million over two years through the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, $140 million since 2021 for security upgrades at targeted nonprofits, and $10 million for local law enforcement presence at religious institutions during heightened threats. In July 2024, $76 million in expedited grants were awarded to at-risk nonprofits, including synagogues.

In January 2025, the Governor’s Council on Holocaust and Genocide Education released a statewide report assessing the status of Holocaust and genocide education, with recommendations for improvement and promotion of best practices.

UC President Michael V. Drake and the chancellors of all 10 UC campuses issued a statement saying, “Let us be clear: There is no place for hate, bigotry, or intimidation at the University of California. Period. Antisemitism is antithetical to our values and our campus codes of conduct and is unacceptable under our principles of community. It will not be tolerated.”

Following October 7, UC leaders said they reviewed shortcomings from spring incidents and developed plans with Jewish community members, lawmakers, and campus leaders to prevent similar events. UC reaffirmed its Statement of Principles Against Intolerance, opposed boycotts and divestment from Israel, and implemented a single systemwide Anti-Discrimination Policy through its new Systemwide Office of Civil Rights.

The university has conducted trainings on campus safety and expressive activities, prohibited encampments and unauthorized structures, and enforced policies on identity concealment. UC participates in Hillel International’s Campus Climate Initiative and has sent administrators to the Brandeis University Summer Institute on Antisemitism in Higher Education.

Senator Ben Allen, former chair of the Legislative Jewish Caucus, said, “Through this difficult time, the University of California has taken meaningful steps to make it clear to Jewish students, faculty, and community members that combating antisemitic hate is a top priority for the institution. UC has followed through on this commitment through not only increased security and strengthened policies, but also by engaging directly with Jewish voices across every campus to better inform their approach to improving safety and inclusion.”

UC has created new civil rights structures, clarified protest-related policies, and reviewed disciplinary procedures to promote consistency in handling allegations of antisemitism. The university has also provided guidance to chancellors on campus climate resources and safety policies, and is reviewing faculty disciplinary policies to expedite resolution of cases.

Training efforts include Title VI and anti-discrimination policy instruction for investigators and campus police, and compliance with SB 1287’s mandatory annual student training on recognizing discrimination and harassment, including shared Jewish ancestry.

Leo Spiegel, past chair of trustees at UC San Diego, said, “The University of California made a promise to Jewish students and faculty that combating antisemitism would be a top institutional priority. UC has followed through by strengthening its policies, investing in safety, and engaging with Jewish voices across every campus and throughout the state.”

The UC Office of the President has allocated $7 million for initiatives addressing antisemitism, Islamophobia, and other forms of bias, including mental health support, extracurricular programs, and training. The UC National Center for Free Speech and Civic Engagement has developed resources on the First Amendment, Title VI, academic freedom, and protest management.

UC also works with Hillel International, hosting seminars and campus climate assessments to foster inclusive environments. Hannah-Beth Jackson, former California State Senator and founding member of the Legislative Jewish Caucus, said, “The UC has sent a clear message that there is no place and no excuse on any campus for antisemitism or the threat of violence against Jewish students; that all forms of antisemitism are antithetical to the University’s values and will not be tolerated.”

State leaders said they will continue to oppose the DOJ’s billion-dollar demand, calling it a politically motivated attack on higher education and California’s public institutions.

