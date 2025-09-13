Carwash Workers and Activists Step up Efforts to Document ICE Raids

“We have seen that under the watchful eye of the community ICE agents are more careful and sometimes they might even retreat.” – Pablo Alvarado, Co-Executive Director of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON)

By Vanguard Staff

LOS ANGELES — Family members of carwash workers kidnapped by ICE, the CLEAN Carwash Worker Center, and other civic and community leaders announced increased efforts Thursday to keep carwash workers safe, document ICE raids and ensure constitutional rights are respected. The event was held in front of La Cienega Carwash in West Los Angeles, the site of an ICE raid on Aug. 21.

“The people of Los Angeles are united and want to help working people and their families. It may seem like a simple act, but keeping a watchful eye on your favorite carwash and the workers there and documenting any potential action by masked federal agents can make the difference between someone going home at the end of their shift or being kidnapped and separated from their family and home,” said Flor Melendrez, Executive Director of the CLEAN Carwash Worker Center.

Carwash workers have been the target of more than 82 ICE raids in Southern California, with approximately 250 workers kidnapped from their workplaces.

“This is the reality of these raids, they are tearing lives apart, targeting vulnerable workers, and causing irreversible harm. These are not isolated incidents. They are systemic attacks on our community’s most hardworking and humble people,” said Laura, whose mother was kidnapped from Alamo Hand Car Wash.

Workers and community members have formed networks to document ICE raids at carwashes. The stepped-up efforts follow a Supreme Court decision staying a temporary restraining order that had blocked roving ICE patrols. Organizers urged community members to get involved and identify carwashes in their neighborhoods to patrol.

“We have seen that under the watchful eye of the community ICE agents are more careful and sometimes they might even retreat,” said Pablo Alvarado, Co-Executive Director of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON). “Knowing they are being documented makes them oftentimes engage in less civil and human rights violations. And a coordinated approach to document their actions provides the evidence to protect workers and hold masked federal agents accountable to the people.”

There are hundreds of carwashes across Southern California. CLEAN, working with NDLON, is supporting community members by offering training and connecting them with local rapid response networks to establish community watch units. CLEAN has also created checklists for carwash workers, customers and owners to help ensure worker safety.

