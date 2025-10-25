Business Council Leader Says Housing Wins Offset by Mounting Economic Barriers

By Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO — Orange County Business Council President and CEO Jeffrey Ball said California’s 2025 legislative session delivered meaningful progress on housing but warned that mounting regulatory and cost barriers continue to undermine the state’s competitiveness.

In an op-ed published in Capitol Weekly on October 24, Ball wrote that the session “reflected both the complexity and potential of doing business in California.” He said the year was “not all doom and gloom,” but added that “Sacramento has much more work ahead to ensure our state remains a place where businesses, families and communities can thrive.”

Ball praised Senate Bill 79, which Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law on October 10, as “a win for employers and the people they support.” The bill creates a “by right” approval process for housing near transit stations. “Streamlining approvals for high-density homes along major transportation corridors is a smart step that will help communities meet housing demand, reduce traffic, and give workers more options to live closer to where they work,” Ball said.

He also commended SB 131, a housing trailer bill backed by OCBC and passed earlier this summer, which he said “includes reforms to streamline approvals near transit hubs.” Together, the two bills “represent a win for common-sense housing policy,” according to Ball.

However, he criticized Assembly Bill 130, describing it as a “Vehicle Miles Traveled housing tax.” Ball said the measure will “counteract the solid reforms passed by the legislature” by raising development costs. “Instead of pairing reforms with new fees, California should encourage housing production rather than make it more expensive for developers and residents,” he wrote. “The VMT tax is shortsighted and will counteract the solid reforms passed by the legislature, ultimately making those efforts moot.”

Ball said the Legislature’s decision to move AB 52 — a proposal to expand the California Environmental Quality Act — to a two-year bill signaled that lawmakers “may finally be listening to concerns about the urgent need to streamline housing development.” Still, he wrote, “CEQA remains a major roadblock, with lawsuits delaying critical housing and job-creating projects. Until meaningful reform is achieved, housing affordability will remain out of reach for many Californians.”

He also highlighted the state’s uneven progress on infrastructure, saying the move toward a Western States Energy Grid was “a win for energy reliability,” but criticized lawmakers for again delaying “action on the Delta Conveyance Project, a critical initiative for water reliability and regional infrastructure hardening.”

Ball pointed to Orange County agencies like Irvine Ranch, Moulton Niguel and Santa Margarita as leaders in “recycling, conservation and storage,” and urged that “it is time for the rest of the state to follow their lead.”

The OCBC president expressed concern over what he described as new regulatory burdens enacted this session. He said the organization opposed AB 288, which “expands the jurisdiction of the Public Employment Relations Board into matters already covered by federal law under the National Labor Relations Act.” Ball warned that “by adding another layer of oversight, businesses could face conflicting rules and longer disputes, making it harder and more expensive to resolve workplace issues.

“These added costs and delays make it more difficult for employers to hire, grow and invest in our communities, slowing job creation and making California a less attractive place for businesses and workers alike,” Ball said.

He also criticized SB 82, which “restricts how businesses can structure dispute resolution in consumer contracts.” Ball said that “by limiting the ability of companies to enforce agreed-upon terms, the bill increases legal uncertainty and the potential for costly litigation.”

He warned that the two measures “create new hurdles for businesses, reduce private investment, slow economic growth, and limit job creation in California.”

Ball concluded that, despite some bright spots, “employers continue to face some of the highest costs in the nation.” He called for all future legislation to be evaluated by “a simple test: does it make it easier or harder to grow jobs and opportunity here?”

“OCBC and the broader business community will continue to partner with policymakers to build a more affordable and competitive state,” Ball wrote. He said that work includes “advancing housing production, addressing CEQA abuse, prioritizing investments in water and energy infrastructure, revising overly complex employment laws, and advocating for policies that support job growth and help keep companies and good-paying jobs in California — rather than encouraging them to leave.”

“It is time for California’s leaders to act,” he concluded. “Reform must become the standard, not the exception, if we are to keep our state affordable, competitive, and a place where both businesses and families can thrive.”

