Village Farms Davis to Host Community Event Showcasing Local Agriculture and Educational Partnership

DAVIS, Calif. — The Village Farms Davis project team will host a community open house on Wednesday, Oct. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Tandem Properties, 3500 Anderson Road, to highlight local partnerships supporting sustainable development and community resilience.

The event will showcase collaboration between Village Farms Davis, Tandem Organic Farms, and the Yolo Food Bank. According to organizers, Tandem’s Organic Farm — which has donated nearly half a million pounds of produce to Yolo Food Bank — is serving as the inspiration for the future Educational Farm at Village Farms Davis, planned in partnership with the Davis Joint Unified School District.

Guests will be able to meet project representatives, view exhibit boards, and learn how sustainability, education, and innovation are being incorporated into the project’s design. Light refreshments will be provided.

Village Farms Davis is a mixed-use community proposed across from North Davis’s Nugget Market on a prominent infill site. The project will include 1,800 new homes, including affordable and down-payment-assistance options, organized into walkable neighborhoods connected by parks, trails, and open space.

The development is designed to expand housing opportunities while preserving agricultural heritage and promoting long-term sustainability. Exhibit boards at the event will feature project plans that include 47 acres of preserved habitat and natural open space, a 107-acre agricultural area linking urban living with local food production, and sustainability measures aligned with the City of Davis Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.

Organizers describe the project as a forward-thinking approach to community building and a commitment to ensuring that housing, nature, and agriculture grow together to strengthen Davis for generations to come.

The event is free and open to the public.

