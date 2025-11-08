Saturday Morning Commentary: Changing the Stakes for Local Housing 

Davis faces potential state intervention if housing goals are not met.



Davis Joint Unified School District warns of declining enrollment and school closures.

DAVIS, CA – This week, the stakes surrounding Davis’ housing debate grew more pronounced. The Davis City Council held a marathon workshop on the Village Farms project that stretched nearly to 2 a.m., and the Davis Joint Unified School District (DJUSD) continued to warn of the real and immediate consequences of inaction—declining enrollment, program cuts, and possible school closures.

Together, these developments have reframed the conversation about housing in Davis. For years, much of the debate has centered on neighborhood concerns, traffic, and environmental impact. But now, the issue is not simply about growth—it’s about whether Davis can sustain its schools, retain young families, and maintain control over its own housing policy before the state intervenes.

Once a housing project is officially placed on the ballot, DJUSD can no longer advocate for or against it. But until then, district leaders are free to discuss how local housing policy affects the health of the city’s schools. Their involvement adds urgency and depth to a public discussion that has often lacked a full understanding of the fiscal and demographic realities the district faces.

It is increasingly clear that many in the community do not grasp the intricacies of school finance or the long-term risk to school programs from declining enrollment. Closing a school may save money in the short term, but it doesn’t address the larger problem—families are not moving here due to unaffordable or unavailable housing.

That trend, district officials warn, threatens not only neighborhood schools but also the programs and staff that make DJUSD one of the state’s top-performing districts.

Chief Strategy Officer Maria Clayton put it plainly: “It’s devastating. It’s a very difficult conversation that none of us want to have.”

In an interview with the Vanguard, Superintendent Matt Best expressed optimism that Davis can rise to the challenge but acknowledged the scale of the problem. “Davis takes challenges head-on,” he said. “We can find the best solutions.”

District data shows Davis could lose up to 1,000 students over the next decade. That drop stems from a combination of high housing costs, a lack of new family housing, and falling birth rates. As UC Davis expands its footprint into Sacramento, more employees are choosing to live closer to that campus rather than in Davis.

The district has outlined several potential outcomes depending on what happens with new housing proposals. Two major projects—Village Farms and Willow Grove—are expected to come before voters in 2026. If both are approved, the district expects to avoid school closures altogether, though some program consolidations would likely occur. If only one project passes, one elementary school would probably close. If neither passes, as many as three schools could be shuttered within a decade.

Those figures put housing decisions directly in the center of Davis’ educational future. DJUSD officials have emphasized that fewer students also means less funding, potentially leading to reduced wages and instability for teachers and staff.

“The board is prioritizing three main things,” Superintendent Best said. “Ensuring every change is in the best interest of students, considering long-term impacts on DJUSD, and being mindful of fiscal responsibility.”

Against that backdrop, the City Council’s Village Farms workshop took on heightened importance this week. The council’s direction was clear: the project must deliver firm, enforceable commitments on affordable housing, housing mix, farmland restoration, and transparency—or it won’t go to the voters.

Mayor Bapu Vaitla set the tone early in the meeting.

“I couldn’t be more opposed to this affordable housing plan,” he said. “I don’t like this. I couldn’t be more opposed to this particular approach as opposed to what was initially offered by Village Farms.”

He called for a reset of the proposal, urging a return to the project’s earlier commitment to directly construct 280 affordable units rather than simply dedicate land and contribute limited funds.

“Put that in the baseline project features full stop,” Vaitla said.

The council agreed that promises were not enough—delivery must be guaranteed. Councilmember Josh Chapman summarized the sentiment: “I think what we’re hearing tonight… is that certainty of construction is at the top priority.”

The council directed staff and developers to return with a performance plan that includes binding timelines for affordable housing construction. Chapman clarified that no vote was being taken that evening, emphasizing the workshop’s purpose as a collaborative session.

“These conversations, this hearing that is here, we’re not voting on that this evening,” he said. “You’re here to hear our feedback and workshop like you did with the planning commission and with the community.”

The council also took aim at the housing mix, saying the project included too many large-lot homes and not enough smaller, more affordable options.

Vice Mayor Donna Neville said, “This development has too many single-family homes on lots of 5,000 square feet or more.”

Vaitla agreed, adding, “We want to push this as far as we can for starter homes, first-time home buyers, families, but keeping an eye on obviously is that viable?”

Councilmember Linda Deos supported reducing lot sizes. “It is very important that we look at when these maps are getting done… we look at more attached units, smaller lots, getting more units in there like that and fewer of the 5,000.”

The council also discussed environmental concerns and public misinformation surrounding the project. Chapman addressed months of online speculation about contamination and flood risk at the Village Farms site.

“There’s this constant drumbeat out there that the site is toxic or somehow poisoned. That’s just not true,” he said. “The EIR addressed that. There are no toxics on this site. We’ve got to stop repeating misinformation because it just confuses and scares the public.”

Vaitla urged staff to publish a clear summary of environmental findings to ensure the public has access to accurate information.

In addition to affordable housing and housing mix, the council called for enforceable commitments on farmland restoration and the 2.5-acre land dedication for a potential future fire station. Deos pushed for clear assurances that restoration will happen as promised.

“I just want to make sure that it’s fully protected that this will happen and I want to assure the voters that this will happen,” she said.

Gloria Partida raised concerns about the city’s affordable housing requirements.

“I’m actually okay with the land dedication because we’re going to get the number of units that meets the percentage for what we’re requiring,” she said. “What I question is the rest of the land dedication… there’s another nine, almost 0.3 acres that they still have to meet.”

Partida also questioned whether the proposed down payment assistance program would truly help local workers.

“I also feel that the down payment assistance program, I don’t know how much local workforce that’s really going to address,” she said.

The meeting ended without formal votes but with a unified message: Davis needs more housing, but it must be the right kind of housing—homes that teachers, families, and young professionals can afford.

Councilmembers also acknowledged that the city must navigate a delicate balance between community preferences and project feasibility. A project too ambitious may fail financially or at the ballot box; one too modest may fail to meet the city’s needs.

Beyond the council chambers, a larger question looms: if Davis continues to reject housing projects under Measure J, will the state intervene? California’s housing laws now give the state substantial leverage over cities that fail to meet regional housing goals. State intervention could weaken or override Measure J’s local approval process—a reality many Davis residents have yet to confront.

Some see that as a threat; others view it as a warning. Either way, the message is clear. The choices Davis makes in the next year will determine not only whether it can sustain its schools and workforce but whether it retains control over its own future.

As the June 2026 ballot approaches, both the City Council and DJUSD are signaling that inaction is no longer an option. The council is working to refine a proposal voters can support, and the district is warning that without new housing, Davis’ educational system could face cuts and closures.

The stakes, as both city and school officials now make clear, could not be higher. How this next Measure J election plays out will determine not just the fate of Village Farms, but the future of Davis itself.

