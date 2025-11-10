Monday Morning Commentary: When the Cost of Standing Still Comes Due

Matt Best

The emotional scene at Thursday’s Davis school board meeting — parents in purple shirts fighting to keep Patwin Elementary open — was about more than one school. It was about a community reckoning with two decades of slow growth, policy paralysis, and the creeping realization that Davis’ housing choices have caught up to its schools.

As teacher Stephanie Tealdi told trustees, the uncertainty of closure has shaken her faith in the district she’s served for nearly twenty years. She said she’s stayed not because she loves DJUSD as an institution, but because she loves Patwin — the community, the students, the sense of belonging. Her words capture what’s at stake: not just enrollment numbers on a chart, but the human texture of a neighborhood, the shared identity that schools create.

Superintendent Matt Best acknowledged as much. He thanked families and staff who have engaged in the district’s boundary and facilities workshops, noting that “without new housing to attract young families, we’re heading into a prolonged decline.” He warned that if birth rates continue to fall and the city fails to build, the district will face shrinking enrollment well into the next decade.

For many, that realization has been a long time coming.

Over the last twenty years, Davis has prided itself on controlled growth, environmental stewardship, and a quality-of-life model that sought to preserve the city’s small-town charm.

But that same philosophy — often codified through voter-approval requirements and a culture of “smart growth” that too often meant no growth — has also throttled housing production. And now, the consequences are visible in classrooms, payrolls, and community cohesion.

According to the Economic & Planning Systems (EPS) peer review of the Village Farms proposal, Davis’ housing stagnation is directly tied to its declining school enrollment.

“A combination of declining birth rates and housing unaffordability has placed serious strain on DJUSD enrollment,” the analysis notes. “Not enough housing has been built in Davis, and prices are too high for families to locate in the city.”

That’s the hard truth: Davis is aging faster than it’s renewing. Nearly half of the city’s housing stock consists of single-family detached homes, while only about 15 percent is medium-density housing like duplexes or townhomes. Those missing middle options — the kinds of homes young families, teachers, and nurses could realistically afford — have been largely absent from the city’s planning vision for decades.

And without them, the city’s demographics have tilted toward the upper end of the income spectrum. The EPS report shows that Davis’ average household income now sits at roughly $128,000, but the median home price remains close to $900,000. The math simply doesn’t work for most working families. For all the pride Davis takes in its progressive values, its housing market tells a different story — one of exclusion by inertia.

That exclusion has consequences. Schools lose students. Teachers lose colleagues. Neighborhoods lose vitality. Civic life becomes a little more brittle.

In the same EPS study, Superintendent Best and Chief Strategy Officer Maria Clayton are quoted as saying, “We’re not here to advocate for a particular project or type of housing, but we are here to make the consequences of inaction clear. The connection between housing and schools isn’t just abstract — it’s immediate, it’s financial, and it’s human.”

Village Farms, the proposed 1,800-unit development on the city’s north side, may not be the silver bullet that some hope for. But it represents the most significant opportunity in a generation to rebalance the city’s housing mix and stop the slow bleed of young families from Davis. The project’s economic and demographic projections tell a story that deserves close attention.

EPS estimates that Village Farms would add about 700 new students to the Davis Joint Unified School District — an increase of more than eight percent, enough to stabilize enrollment levels that have been declining for years. That’s not just a number; it’s the difference between keeping schools like Patwin open and watching them close their doors.

The project would also expand the city’s property tax base by about $1.24 billion, add roughly $74 million in annual retail spending power, and inject life into existing neighborhood shopping centers. And crucially, nearly two-thirds of the proposed homes would be medium-density — the very segment that’s been missing from the city’s housing landscape.

These are not luxury mansions; they are the kinds of homes that allow two-earner households — educators, researchers, small business owners — to stay in the city where they work. The report notes that for a dual-income family earning about $168,000, a $740,000 medium-density unit would be attainable. That’s still expensive by most measures, but it’s a step toward a more functional, inclusive market.

EPS frames this in clear economic terms: by broadening housing options, Village Farms “can help address Davis’ economic development needs for the long term,” allowing local employers to attract and retain the workforce that sustains the city’s economy. The study even links housing diversity to labor market resilience — the ability of the city to weather downturns by maintaining a balanced mix of residents and jobs.

In other words, housing isn’t just about where people sleep. It’s about whether a community continues to regenerate itself.

But if the past two decades have shown anything, it’s that Davis does not change easily. Every proposal for new housing beyond city limits becomes a proxy battle for the city’s identity. Each project is scrutinized not only for its design or density but for its symbolism — will it make Davis “less Davis”?

That question, more than zoning maps or traffic counts, has guided the city’s politics for years. And it’s why, even as nearby communities like Woodland and Dixon have added homes and families, Davis’ population has barely budged.

Meanwhile, the human costs mount quietly. Teachers wonder whether they’ll have jobs in five years. Parents fear that their neighborhood schools will be shuttered. Small businesses see fewer families walking through their doors. And city leaders wrestle with budgets stretched thinner by demographic decline.

If there’s a silver lining, it’s that these converging pressures — the enrollment crisis, the housing imbalance, and the fiscal strain — have finally made it impossible to ignore the connection between housing policy and community sustainability. The Patwin controversy, painful as it is, may be the jolt the city needs to confront what has long been evident.

The challenge now is whether Davis can move beyond a politics of preservation toward a politics of renewal.

Projects like Village Farms can help, but they are only one part of a broader solution. What Davis really needs is a sustained commitment to producing housing at all income levels — not just because the state requires it, but because the city’s social and economic future depends on it. The schools, the workforce, the local economy — they all hinge on whether Davis remains a place where families can afford to live and grow.

That will require difficult conversations and a willingness to rethink long-held assumptions. It will require revisiting the city’s growth boundaries, re-evaluating Measure J/R/D’s constraints, and reconciling environmental values with human needs. And it will require courage from leaders who understand that doing nothing is not the neutral choice it once appeared to be.

Because doing nothing is, in fact, a decision — one that carries its own costs.

Those costs are now playing out in real time: in shrinking classrooms, in worried teachers, in parents pleading for their school’s survival. The faces in that boardroom last week were not opponents of growth; they were the consequences of stagnation.

Davis built its reputation on thoughtful planning, environmental consciousness, and a sense of community. Those are values worth preserving. But preservation, taken to an extreme, can become its own form of decline. The challenge is not to abandon what makes Davis special — it’s to ensure that those values still have a future to inhabit.

At some point, the city must decide whether its progressive identity is compatible with a pattern of exclusion and demographic contraction. If it continues to prize control over renewal, it risks becoming the very opposite of what it imagines itself to be: a community frozen in time, governed by fear of change, watching its schools close and its families drift away.

As Superintendent Best put it, “Without forward-thinking housing policy, we will continue to see the peaks and valleys of school enrollment.”

Those peaks and valleys mirror the larger story of Davis itself — a city whose fortunes rise and fall with its willingness to plan for tomorrow. The question now is whether Davis will finally take the long view, or whether it will stand still once again, waiting for the next school to close before realizing what’s been lost.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: