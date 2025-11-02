ICE Defies Federal Court by Deporting Man Claiming U.S. Citizenship

BATON ROUGE, La. – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has deported Chanthila Souvannarath, a man who has claimed U.S. citizenship for more than two decades. Despite a federal court ruling recognizing Souvannarath’s claim to citizenship, he is now detained in Laos.

On Oct. 23, Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana authorized a temporary restraining order prohibiting ICE from removing Souvannarath from the United States. Nevertheless, ICE proceeded with his deportation to Laos, according to a press release.

Souvannarath was born in a refugee camp in Thailand. After entering the United States before his first birthday, he obtained permanent residence. According to the press release, when his father was naturalized and given sole custody, Souvannarath legally acquired U.S. citizenship.

Despite being a U.S. citizen, ICE detained Souvannarath at Camp 57, a detention facility inside a maximum-security prison. Representing himself, Souvannarath filed a habeas petition with a federal court seeking recognition of his U.S. citizenship and release, the press release stated.

“This should shock the nation,” said Nora Ahmed, legal director of the ACLU of Louisiana. “The deportation of an individual with a substantial claim to U.S. citizenship represents a catastrophic failure of the immigration system and a flagrant violation of constitutional rights.”

Bridget Pranzatelli, staff attorney at the National Immigration Project, emphasized the violation of judicial authority. “This should alarm everyone. Federal agencies cannot simply ignore the other branches of government. ICE—like every other federal and state enforcement agency—is bound by the orders of the court,” she said. “We call for the immediate return of Mr. Souvannarath and for ICE to be held accountable for his flagrantly illegal removal.”

The ACLU of Louisiana, RFK Human Rights, and the National Immigration Project are jointly investigating legal options to challenge ICE’s actions and secure Souvannarath’s return.

