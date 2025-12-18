House Approves Bill Expanding Detention of Immigrant Children

By Nandini DattaDecember 18, 20250 comments

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. House of Representatives voted Tuesday to approve H.R. 4371, a controversial bill that would widen the federal government’s power to detain unaccompanied immigrant children and authorize invasive search practices, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

The legislation would significantly expand the federal government’s authority to detain children who arrive in the United States without a parent or guardian.

According to the ACLU, the legislation would prevent many children from being released to “loved ones” while their immigration cases proceed.

The ACLU also warned that the bill could cause serious psychological consequences for children subjected to prolonged detention.

The press release discusses how H.R. 4371 would lead to “serious — and potentially permanent — psychological harm.”

The ACLU described the legislation as a “callous expansion of President Trump’s cruel detention agenda, targeting vulnerable children,” according to the organization’s statement.

“This bill masquerades as protective legislation but would instead subject children to physical and psychological harm,” the ACLU stated.

The ACLU also acknowledged lawmakers who opposed the bill, stating, “We thank the Members of Congress who held the line and voted against this harmful legislation.”

According to the ACLU, the organization is urging the U.S. Senate to reject H.R. 4371.

“Now more than ever,” the ACLU stated, “we need our elected officials to speak out against the Trump administration’s attempts to strip children of their rights and dignity, and to disappear them into detention.”

Author

  • Nandini Datta

    Nandini Datta is a current sophomore at the University of Davis, CA, majoring in both Economics and Political Science - Public Service. With the knowledge she has acquired through years of Mock Trial and watching simulated trials in practice, she is excited to take the next step in interacting with the courtoom environment. Nandini hopes to pursue a career in law one day, with a special interest in the fields of education and family law, as working with kids and families has always been a true passion of hers. Currently, she works as a tutor and enjoys reading/writing in her free time.

