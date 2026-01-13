Op-ed | More Single-family Homes Will NOT Prevent School Closures

- Our concern arises from the high prices of the majority of the units planned by the projects: both Village Farms and Willowgrove are largely devoted to detached, single family houses, for which our market has set a very high minimum price.
The Davis Joint Unified School District (DJUSD) as well as others have asserted that Village Farms and Willowgrove must pass a Measure J/R/D vote and be built in order to prevent the closure of several district schools. DJUSD has proposed closing one or more schools, including Patwin and Birch Lane, as well as possibly a junior high if the two projects are rejected through Measure J/R/D votes.
We should be skeptical, however, that what is being proposed actually gives us a sustainable solution. Our (Planners) group is concerned that any bump in students from these projects is likely to be a short-lived “sugar high” that will bring older students but very few that will attend our elementary schools, where the need to prevent closures is greatest. And once those older students have graduated, their parents are likely to stay in place and Davis will simply gain more empty nesters who block further openings for families with students of any age.
Our concern arises from the high prices of the majority of the units planned by the projects: both Village Farms and Willowgrove are largely devoted to detached, single family houses, for which our market has set a very high minimum price. A quick search through Zillow or Redfin shows that even the smallest detached houses in Davis, older and in need of repairs, sell for at least $740,000 (which contrasts with the published claim that the average selling price in Village Farms will be $740,000). Families who can afford that price range are generally older, further into careers, and with older children if any at all.
But very few families with children of elementary school age will be able to afford the housing being offered at either development.
In fact, the high cost of housing likely has caused the displacement of at least 4,500 middle-income households who work in Davis but now have to commute in. These are university staff and service sector workers, and the district would likely have had 2,000 more students if these families had the option to live in town. Unfortunately the proposed unit mix of both Village Farms and Willowgrove will have little, if any, influence to counter this.
How can we be so sure? It’s not rocket science, as there are several sets of data that, when put together, point to this conclusion .
Let’s go back to that minimum detached house price of $740,000. The income required to purchase such a home is easily calculated and is at least $175,000 per year (with 20% down, current mortgage rates of 6.2%, and a debt to income ratio of 28%). Sure, we hope interest rates will drop and incomes will go up, but prices could also move up in conjunction.
There are also good data sets that correlate income to age, and it’s pretty typical in our region for a two-person family earning that much to be mid-40’s (see chart below) or mid-career.
And there are good data sets that correlate the age of women to when they have their first child. This age has been increasing over time, and today there’s a wide plateau between the mid-20’s to mid-30’s, but still falling off by 40 (see below). The average mother’s age at first birth is 27.6 years and for all births is 30.6 years.
The problem is that most parents of elementary school students are in their mid 30s to early 40s, and most households in our region and in that age bracket cannot afford a single family house in Davis.
The District would have more sustainable enrollment if new students are elementary-school aged, as they will also be likely to remain in Davis schools through high school. Digging further into the national data correlating children’s age with household income (see below, from national statistics), the trend is clear that higher incomes bring more older children and fewer younger ones.
In other words, Village Farms and Willowgrove will likely increase the number of students attending the junior high schools and high school, but contribute little to enrollment at the elementary schools.
This effect will get worse over time. As the older students age through the system, many of their parents will stay put—this is a great place to live, after all, and really comfortable for older people. Yes, Baby Boomers will be turning their houses over, but only to the same age bracket that can afford the larger single family house prices—i.e. the mid-40’s on up with older children. This is the median age of larger new home buyers. But in this scenario there’s no backfilling elementary school enrollment, and it’s likely even more schools than those currently threatened will have to close.
What to do? If we want more elementary-age children then we need to be building housing that families with young children can afford, i.e., actual starter homes, which in Davis, at least, is NOT a detached, single family home. The term “starter home” is thrown around a lot in the published material for both Village Farms and Willowgrove, but we feel that’s more promotional than real.
Ideally, a starter home is one that a young family, near the beginning of their earning cycle, can afford to start a family in. Over time, they may move into more expensive housing, thereby freeing the starter home for another incoming younger family. And we shouldn’t be trapped into the language that implies a starter home is only a for-sale purchase. Renting is where most of us actually started, after all.
Again, the data sets correlating age to income indicate we need opportunities to move to Davis that are affordable to families making considerably less than $175,000. Housing that is attainable to low income families is income restricted and generally only covers those making less than 80% of the area median income ($135,000 for a family of four in Yolo in 2025) or $108,000. But households making between $108,000 to $150,000, also known as “the missing middle,” make too much to qualify for legally-defined “Affordable” housing, and not enough for a detached single family house here, even a small one.
Indeed, both Village Farms and Willowgrove offer detached houses on some very small lots: the smallest in Village Farms are about 2,500 square feet, in Willowgrove about 3,200 square feet (measurements taken off published plot plans). But in the Cannery, there are several dozen lots about 2,500 square feet that contain detached houses, e.g. Golden Sunray Terrace or Earlygirl Terrace, and according to Zillow are worth more than $800,000. The term “affordable by design” is floated in promotional materials for Village Farms and Willowgrove, but unfortunately our market does not support the concept if the house is detached, even if by just a couple of feet from the next one.
OK, what prices/rents can the missing middle afford? Applying the math to that $150,000 income (20% down, interest 6.5%, California taxes) results in a price point of at least $540,000, possibly stretching to $600,000 without a larger down payment.
Is it impossible to hit that price point here in Davis? No. There are duplexes and townhouses that can be had at those prices—again, take a look at Zillow. Yes, there are a couple of dozen detached houses with zero yard space being built now in Woodland that sell for about $550,000 (see Ruby Cottages) and are affordable to part of that missing middle, but Davis has many advantages that would make purchasing an attached house here attractive.
And the concept of a starter home, one that a young family can start to have children in, should not be limited to for-sale products. Even in our market, rental apartments are affordable here for 4-person families making less than $150,000, albeit the UC Davis student population has driven that market, and there are few options with the unit types and amenities suitable for families with children. But there could be such apartments, ideally 3-stories or less (so you can watch your children at play from even the top floor), 2-3 bedrooms, not rented by the bed, and with fenced play areas. Ironically, the best family-friendly apartments in Davis are the income-restricted, Affordable units including those at the Cannery.
To be sure, both Village Farms and Willowgrove are providing some attached housing that presumably will sell for the low $600,000’s, affordable to households earning at least $150,000, but that is exactly what they are building the least of: just 12% for Village Farms and (definitely a better balance) of 23% for Willowgrove. Village Farms has just recently adjusted their Affordable (income restricted) housing figures by placing 80 units in the “Moderate Income”–affordable to 80-100% AMI– category, but Willogrove still appears to not be providing for that income range (it’s early yet and they may adjust). In any case, in order to serve the most young families with elementary-school aged children, we really should be pumping up the housing that the missing middle can afford, but that’s not happening.
(Note: These graphs are derived from publicly available information about the projects and data from the sources noted above. Both projects are clear that their unit mix is subject to refinement going forward.)
The developers of these projects have likely left out significant “missing middle” price points in their proposals because they simply return lower profits. Or they may just be trapped in their traditional development paradigms, which are reinforced by financial institutions who lend the necessary funds. This is one of the negative byproducts of a planning process where the developer is pretty much the only one in the driver’s seat: rather than lean toward the actual needs of the community, they lean toward what they have done before. Understandable, but the community’s voice, other than a Measure J/R/D veto, is absent from the plans, and the current proposals just give us more of what spurred the creation of the Measure in the first place.
Projects that include more market-rate apartments and more attached houses like duplexes and townhouses are being built all over our region, so we find it hard to accept the assumption that sufficient money cannot be made on these products. In fact, the sales and rent revenue per acre goes up with density, and so does the amount of housing and revenue per acre are higher.
So will the projects as they stand today have hardly any families with wage earners in their 30’s and children of elementary school age? Not quite. Most of us here in Davis likely know of at least some families like that who have recently bought into our existing housing stock at prices well over $800,000. It’s anecdotal to be sure, but those families known to some of our group all had financial assistance–i.e. some wealth transfer– from their Baby Boomer parents, and that pattern will certainly continue to mitigate the loss of elementary school students here even with our high home prices. But we (Davis Citizens Planning Group) don’t think that will make a serious dent, and it will obviously exclude families who have not accumulated the necessary resources.
In our opinion, we believe that what Davis needs most is more housing that young families with young children (including those without wealthy parents) can afford, both to help maintain our elementary schools and to try to restore the vibrancy we have been losing (described well in prior Vanguard articles) as we become an older, even wealthier community with a big hole in the middle of our demographic mix. If you have any doubts about the unbalancing of our population, at least one clear sign is the declining portion of in-town school enrollment.
Is it inevitable? Hopefully not. Yes, birth rates are declining, largely due to the unaffordability of housing. But Davis has an inordinate amount of amenities, especially our schools, that make settling for a townhouse or even an apartment an attractive option. We don’t need to cede all of the younger families with young children to Woodland and West Sacramento.
Moreover, at least 1/3 of all existing detached houses in Davis are occupied by people over 65 and they will be turning over more quickly in the years ahead. And those houses will mostly be sold to the same demographic as the proposed developments are aiming at. The question becomes, why build more of the same when we could really use something else?
Bottom line, only a significant increase in housing in the missing middle categories– townhomes, cluster homes, larger-unit market rate apartments and condos–will enable us to avoid the extent of school closures we are being warned of. The product mix of Village Farms and Wilowgrove will largely go to wage earners over 40, whose children, if any, will typically be older–junior high and high school–and will age out of the system without replenishing the elementary schools. We all will face a difficult choice in upcoming Measure J/R/D votes, but it’s important to at least be clear-eyed as to what is being offered and what is not. We believe these projects will not arrest the decline in students for our elementary schools.
Davis Citizens Planning Group
Alex Achimore
Anthony Palmere
Richard McCann
Tim Keller
David Thompson
Ron G
Here’s a cautionary tale from Vacaville that shows that just building McMansions won’t get us to increased school enrollment. Just simply voting “yes” to stupid proposals that steer us way from sustainability that caters to the housing market that we really need won’t solve our problems.
This Bay Area exurb is full of McMansions — and may be the ‘next frontier’ of the housing crisis
https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/vacaville-rent-housing-crisis-21169458.php
Everything is backwards. I agree that there should be better planning and variety of housing stock. But building that argument on the back of stocking schools with students is building on a mud flow. Davis should have requirements for developers that meet its housing goals and create robust and safe transportation corridors. The schools should look out at where things are going to be once the JeRkeD votes pass or not and close schools as necessary. And the City should massively accelerate repair of the roads and bike paths and go back to being a world-class city for alternative tranportation, as it is currently a clown show.
Ron G
What a weird interpretation. We said that if we want more housing for families that will cycle through with more students, we should build for younger families that are more likely to ready to move up to a larger home later in life after their children graduated.
I’ve posted here several times the National Association of Home Builders survey that shows younger households are much more concerned about affordability and willing to live in common wall housing. It’s becoming increasingly obvious that starting out in a SF house is no longer an available path.
Alan
You miss the intent of this article–read the title. The question of whether we build to fill our schools is already on the table. Our point is that the solution put before us–just build anything that any developer puts in front of us–will not achieve that goal. So if we’re going to maintain school enrollment, then we need to build smarter than that.
I agree that building to fill schools should not be our primary focus, but if we’re going to build for rising demand, then we should build for people that are currently closed out of our community. Those people also happen to be the ones who have the children that we need most to have a sustainable enrollment level.
Our school district is providing a much more enriching program than any other in our region. It’s why we have a 50% house price premium over all other communities in the Sacramento Valley. If we want a better educated workforce to support our retirements, we should be attracting more students here. (I work with Davis students as a volunteer several times a week and they are truly amazing with outstanding ethics. They are willing to reach out and support students in other locales.) To me that’s the prime motive for keeping more schools open.
