Supreme Court Urged to Address Racial Discrimination in Jury Selection Process

WASHINGTON — A coalition of prosecutors, law enforcement leaders and former judges is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to take a firmer stand against racial discrimination in jury selection, warning that weak enforcement of constitutional safeguards threatens the legitimacy of the justice system nationwide.

The group filed a joint amicus brief this week in Pitchford v. Cain, calling the case “a test of whether long-standing constitutional protections still carry real weight in courtrooms today.”

The brief was led by Fair and Just Prosecution and the Law Enforcement Action Partnership and joined by 40 additional legal officials from across the country. It argues that Mississippi courts failed to properly apply Batson v. Kentucky and “treated a constitutional claim as waived even though the defense was never given a fair opportunity to fully present it.”

“Prosecutors carry a unique responsibility to uphold the Constitution and ensure justice is administered fairly,” FJP Executive Director Aramis Ayala said in a statement included in the filing. “Racial discrimination in jury selection violates that duty. It undermines fair trials and erodes public trust.”

Ayala said the consequences stretch far beyond one defendant. “When communities believe the system is rigged, victims and witnesses disengage, accountability breaks down, and public safety suffers,” she said, adding that public cooperation depends on people believing the process is fair.

The coalition’s brief warns that allowing state courts to block review of questionable jury strikes is an “extreme malfunction of the criminal justice system.” The filing argues that “federal courts must step in when constitutional safeguards are weakened or ignored.”

“As law enforcement professionals, we take an oath to uphold the Constitution, not to cut corners or ‘win’ at any cost,” said Diane Goldstein, a retired police lieutenant and executive director of LEAP. She said racial bias in jury selection “damages the legitimacy of the entire system we rely on to keep communities safe.”

Goldstein described the Supreme Court review as “a critical opportunity” to draw a clear boundary. “There is no path to justice through shortcuts or gamesmanship,” she said, adding that trust in policing and prosecution “only works when the public believes outcomes are lawful and free from discrimination.”

The filing also emphasizes the level of discretion prosecutors hold in courtrooms. With that authority comes a responsibility to act with “fairness, integrity, and respect for constitutional rights,” the brief states, arguing that “inclusive juries strengthen verdict legitimacy and reinforce confidence in the justice system.”

At the center of the case is Mr. Pitchford, whose attorney objected after prosecutors struck four of five Black prospective jurors during jury selection. The trial judge overruled the objection without allowing the defense to rebut the prosecutor’s race-neutral explanations, and Pitchford was later convicted and sentenced to death.

The Supreme Court will now consider whether Mississippi courts improperly limited Pitchford’s ability to fully present his Batson claim. Legal advocates say the decision could influence how judges nationwide handle jury discrimination objections and whether those protections are enforced consistently.

The amicus brief also points to the history of prosecutor Doug Evans, who was previously found by the Supreme Court in Flowers v. Mississippi to have engaged in racial discrimination during jury selection. Signatories argue that this record “heightens the need for careful judicial scrutiny” in the present case.

“This case is about whether constitutional rights are meaningfully enforced or simply written on paper,” Ayala said. “Courts must ensure juries are fair and representative of the communities they serve, because the legitimacy of every verdict depends on it.”

