Court Watch: Accused Challenges Criminal Protective Order at Arraignment, Cites Lack of Probable Cause

WOODLAND, Calif. — An accused individual challenged a criminal protective order during an arraignment hearing in Yolo County Superior Court, arguing there was no probable cause to justify the order as the alleged victim approached him.

The accused currently faces one count of felony infliction of violence on a spouse, felony false imprisonment with force or violence and a misdemeanor violation of a protective order. The accused holds a domestic violence restraining order and claims to be currently taking parenting classes.

The prosecution requested the criminal protective order for domestic violence.

According to court records, at 10:30 a.m., there was an altercation between the accused and the alleged victim outside the accused’s parents’ residence in a populated setting. The alleged victim went to the accused’s house and started a fight with him over money, which later resulted in the alleged victim biting him.

Deputy Public Defender Martha Sequeira said there was no probable cause for a criminal protective order on the accused because the alleged victim went to his house and he did not go to hers.

Sequeira also stated that the alleged victim admitted to biting him, claiming self-defense, yet she was the one who came to him. Therefore, a restraining order on the accused would not stop her from approaching him in the future and should instead be placed on the alleged victim, not the accused.

Deputy District Attorney Diane Ortiz pointed out that the reason the alleged victim went to him was to drop off their children and that the fight began over finances and taxes.

Sequeira responded that this makes the case more suited for family law rather than domestic violence and requested a preliminary hearing. Judge Danette C. Brown ruled that the accused will remain on bail bond and abide by the restraining order terms.

A preliminary hearing was set for March 26, 2026.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: