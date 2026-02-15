Vera Institute Launches Platform to Challenge Trump’s Crime Fear Tactics

WASHINGTON — The Vera Institute of Justice, described as the largest and oldest criminal justice reform organization in the country, and Vera Action released a new platform this week aimed at countering what it called crime fearmongering, rebuilding trust with voters, and delivering safety people can feel in their daily lives.

According to the Vera Institute of Justice, America is at risk of becoming more dangerous as the current Trump administration focuses on cutting “more than $800 million in U.S. Department of Justice funding for programs.”

The press release also highlighted how the massive cuts would inhibit “incredible progress on crime, overdose deaths, and homelessness,” it claims, while President Trump is continuing to exploit “valid fears about crime and safety for his own ends.”

In the same statement, the Vera Institute of Justice asserted that Trump is also planning “a midterm crime messaging blitz likely centered on the expected comprehensive crime bill,” aimed at helping boost his political reputation.

The Vera Institute of Justice continued in its release that “the president [is justifying] extreme and militarized action under the disguise of fighting crime.” However, research in the polling suggests “that voters consistently favor leaders who are serious about safety over tough on crime by a 20-point margin.”

The Vera Institute of Justice also explained how being “serious on safety” requires accountable policing to solve deliberate crimes. This would be achieved through “investing in schools, jobs, housing, and treatment.”

According to a statement by the Vera Institute of Justice, more police does not necessarily equate to less crime. Instead, larger police forces can “lead to more arrests for low-level quality-of-life offenses, which disproportionately harm Black communities.”

The Vera Institute of Justice notes the importance of police prioritizing professionalism, trust and accountability, which it claims can provide the resources “they need to do their jobs effectively,” while also reinforcing “accountability that protects both officers and the communities they serve.”

In the same statement, the Vera Institute of Justice also highlighted the importance of ending the overdose crisis, emphasizing “[an expansion to] access to community-based treatment, recovery programs, and proven, lifesaving tools like naloxone and drug test strips.”

According to the Vera Institute of Justice, this would ensure that people would be able to call emergency responders without fear of arrest during overdoses. Such strategies would “reduce preventable deaths, support recovery, and strengthen public safety for everyone.”

The press release also highlighted the significance of supporting strong mental health and de-escalation tactics, explaining that “more effective public safety systems ensure that the right responders are available for people in crisis,” which would allow for “trained professionals [to handle] complex health-related emergencies.”

The Vera Institute of Justice continued in its statement, stressing the importance of tackling gun violence. A recent poll showed that 61% of Americans believe firearms should have tighter regulations, which would be possible through “prevention-focused approaches.”

Urging lawmakers to heed the results of the voter polling, the Vera Institute of Justice explained that “there is a clear opportunity to define a proactive agenda and lead with policies that prevent crime, respond to crises, and improve community well-being.”

In addition, the Vera Institute of Justice emphasized the platform will better reach voters on “issues of crime, public safety, policing, gun violence, and so much more.” It emphasized its effectiveness in the current political moment, as “President Trump [is attempting] to take credit for falling crime.”

The press release concludes with an emphasis that “crime does not need to be a political liability.” Instead, being “serious about safety” would ensure resonance with voters and strengthen communities.

