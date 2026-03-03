Court Watch: Judge Denies Bail Increase for Woman Facing New Burglary Charges

WOODLAND, Calif. – A Yolo County Superior Court judge on Monday declined to increase bail for a woman facing new burglary charges, rejecting prosecutors’ arguments that she should pay tens of thousands more despite having appeared voluntarily, in a case that underscores the recurring question of whether the system is punishing her for poverty or alleged crimes.

The accused appeared via Lifesize for arraignment on two counts of second-degree burglary and petty theft with priors. She had previously posted $10,000 bail in a separate case, significantly below the $50,000 bail schedule, and was back in court after allegedly committing new offenses.

Deputy District Attorney Alvina Zang argued for increasing the accused’s bail to the full $50,000 scheduled amount, citing a pattern of repeated criminality. “She has seven felony theft priors in the past four years,” Zang told the court. “She was just released on OR, and about a week later, she’s doing the exact same thing … breaking into vehicles and a mail room. How do we adequately protect the public?”

DDA Zang emphasized that the accused was arrested on the new charges shortly after being arraigned and released in her previous case, raising concerns that standard release conditions were not deterring further offenses.

Deputy Public Defender Gutierrez opposed any change to the accused’s custody status, noting she had posted the $10,000 bail she could afford and had appeared voluntarily for her court date. “The purpose of bail is to ensure her presence in court, and she is here,” DPD Gutierrez argued. “These are property crimes. I don’t see any allegations that are violent or pose a specific danger to the public.”

DPD Gutierrez also requested time to consult with colleagues if the court considered remanding her client, noting the unique situation of seeking to increase bail after it had already been posted.

The defense recurrently highlighted that although the prosecution asked the court to raise the bail amount, the accused had already posted bail and could not afford an increase.

Judge Danette Castillo Brown acknowledged the prosecution’s concerns but declined to raise the bail amount, citing Herrera’s appearance in court as assurance she would return for future proceedings. However, the judge imposed additional release conditions, ordering the accused to be searchable for stolen property and to stay away from the Riverfront apartment complex at 1805 Riverfront St. in West Sacramento, where the alleged offenses occurred.

“I’m not going to increase the bail at this time,” Judge Brown ruled. “You’re here, and the court has some assurance that you’re going to appear in future court appearances.”

The accused waived her right to a preliminary hearing within 10 days and was ordered to return to court on March 5.

