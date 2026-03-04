Lawsuit Claims ICE Raids under Trump Administration Profile Latino Communities

LOS ANGELES — Immigration enforcement operations carried out by the Trump administration in Southern California have drawn growing criticism from civil rights groups, who say the raids amount to a top-down racial profiling campaign targeting Latino communities.

Southern California ICE raids conducted by the Trump administration have grown increasingly aggressive since last June, just months after the presidential election.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been granted broad authority by the Trump administration to conduct militarized operations not far from the Mexican border, gaining sympathy from some American citizens under the guise of rhetoric portraying immigrants as a threat to “civilization.”

ICE agents have been routinely seizing Latino residents without reasonable suspicion, advocates argue, violating their Fifth Amendment equal protection guarantee and the Fourth Amendment’s protection against unreasonable seizure.

The Immigration and Nationality Act authorizes immigration officers to “interrogate any alien or person believed to be an alien as to his right to be or to remain in the United States.” Therefore, “immigration officers ‘may briefly detain’ an individual ‘for questioning’ if they have ‘a reasonable suspicion, based on specific articulable facts, that the person being questioned … is an alien illegally in the United States.’”

The landmark case Vasquez Perdomo v. Noem (2025), originally filed by five Latino workers and three membership organizations—the Los Angeles Worker Center Network (LAWCN), United Farm Workers (UFW), and the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA)—is working with the Immigrant Defenders Law Center to form what advocates describe as a powerful “labor-immigration” alliance.

The immigrant human rights organizations have worked to amend their complaint to allege that these raids target individuals who happen to “look a certain way, speak a certain way, and appear to work a certain type of legitimate job that pays very little.”

The motion alleges that the Trump administration infringed upon the Fourth Amendment right of citizens to remain “free from arbitrary interference by law officers.” Brignoni-Ponce, 422 U.S., at 878.

The amended complaint specifies two new claims.

First, the plaintiffs argue that equal protection is violated because the government is targeting Latino communities in California based solely on location and demographics, alleging that officers are making discriminatory enforcement decisions based on perceived ethnicity.

“ICE and Border Patrol’s racist agenda extends from DHS leadership down to rank-and-file officers who deliberately target Latino community members—often with great force—because of their race. Our community suffers the consequences of this unconstitutional conduct,” said Eva Bitran, immigrants’ rights director for the ACLU Foundation of California.

Second, the complaint alleges that ICE and Border Patrol use unreasonable and abusive tactics during raids, including handcuffing individuals, confining them, transporting them to secondary locations and subjecting them to prolonged detention.

Weapons are often concealed when officers arrive on site, according to the filing, and agents allegedly use deadly force even when community members are already compliant.

In July 2025, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was sued by community members seeking to challenge what they described as unconstitutional stop-and-detention practices. Residents, workers and advocacy groups allege that the practices may be tied to arbitrary detention quotas.

Following the lawsuit, a federal district court in California issued a temporary restraining order limiting certain enforcement actions.

However, in August 2025, the Supreme Court granted the government’s request to stay that order while litigation proceeds, allowing the enforcement practices to continue during the legal challenge.

“These raids are designed to instill fear and normalize racial profiling under the guise of enforcement. We stand with the plaintiffs because immigrant communities deserve equal protection and freedom from state-sponsored intimidation. This administration must be held accountable for violating the fundamental human rights of the people it is sworn to serve,” said Pablo Alvarado, co-executive director of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network.

