Death Penalty Ineffective in Reducing Homicide Rates, Study Finds

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A deep-dive research report, “What to Know,” by the Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC) examines one of the central justifications for capital punishment in the United States — deterrence — and concludes that decades of research have produced no credible evidence that the death penalty reduces homicide rates.

The March 2026 “What to Know” report on general deterrence highlights major scientific questions about the death penalty and its overall impact on reducing violent crime. According to the report, “decades of research have failed to pro­duce cred­i­ble evi­dence that use of the death penal­ty has an impact on homicide rates.”

According to the report, an overwhelming number of scholars who study capital punishment have reached similar conclusions regarding skepticism toward the death penalty. For example, the report finds that “88% of the nation’s lead­ing crim­i­nol­o­gists said they did not believe the death penal­ty deters homi­cides,” and also adds that only “9% agreed that the death penal­ty sig­nif­i­cant­ly reduces the num­ber of homicides.”

According to the Death Penalty Information Center report, researchers have not found a relationship between murder rates and whether or not a state allows the death penalty. The consensus was, “When states have abol­ished the death penal­ty, mur­der rates have not fol­lowed any con­sis­tent pat­tern of change.”

Instead, as mentioned in the report, homicide trends in those states typically “fol­low nation­al trends rather than spik­ing or falling after abolition.”

As the DPIC report cites, one of the most influential studies on the issue was conducted in 2012 by the National Research Council. The council produced decades of research on post-Gregg v. Georgia (1976) trends, which reinstated the death penalty under specific revised sentencing procedures.

This research from the National Research Council, as stated by the Death Penalty Information Center research report, concluded that “exist­ing stud­ies on deter­rence ‘are not infor­ma­tive about whether cap­i­tal pun­ish­ment decreas­es, increas­es, or has no effect on homi­cide rates.’” The report also explicitly recommends that these studies “‘not be used to inform delib­er­a­tions’ about the death penal­ty.”

According to the DPIC, the National Research Council report offered three distinct research recommendations for future researchers to follow, something its 1978 predecessor report reportedly did not do. It recommended that future researchers “col­lect stronger data on cap­i­tal and non-cap­i­tal com­po­nents of the pun­ish­ment scheme for homi­cides; study how poten­tial mur­der­ers actu­al­ly per­ceive and respond to the risk of sanc­tion, rather than assum­ing response to objec­tive sta­tis­tics; and use sta­tis­ti­cal meth­ods that rely on ‘less strong and more credible assumptions.’”

In a similar tone, Bill Klapper, a Wyandotte County District Court judge, said in April 2025, “The sci­en­tif­ic com­mu­ni­ty has found no reli­able evi­dence of the death penal­ty being a deter­rent to homicides…Murder rates are and have been inde­pen­dent of the impo­si­tion of the death penal­ty or the insti­tu­tion of hav­ing a death penalty.”

Other examples brought to light by the Death Penalty Information Center’s “What to Know” report include comparisons to other countries’ low homicide rates despite not enacting any form of capital punishment.

A crucial example of this can be seen in the European Union, where “all mem­ber coun­tries have abol­ished the death penal­ty, every coun­try has a low­er mur­der rate than the United States.”

In addition to this, research also found that, as of 2018, “of the eleven coun­tries that had abol­ished the death penal­ty between 2008 and 2018, ten expe­ri­enced a decline in mur­der rates post-abolition.”

While the debate over the effectiveness of the death penalty and its justifications has been a point of controversy for decades, key research has concluded that the death penalty as a form of deterrence for violent crimes may not be an effective method, as reported by the “What to Know” research report.

