Op-Ed: To Achieve True Justice, Yolo County Needs a Bench That Reflects Our Community

Diane Ortiz – courtesy photo

By Norb Kumagai, Longtime Civil Rights Activist

For decades, the City of Davis and Yolo County have prided themselves on being at the vanguard of social justice and equity. We talk often about the importance of diversity in our schools, our boardrooms, and our city councils. But there is one critical arena where our progress has lagged behind our rhetoric: the judicial bench.

As someone who has spent a lifetime engaged in Asian American affairs and community building here in Davis, I have seen how the promise of “equal justice under law” can feel hollow when the people administering that justice do not share the lived experiences of the community they serve. My perspective is shaped by a family legacy of quiet persistence. I watched my father, Dr. Lindy F. Kumagai, M.D. stand at the center of the landmark Bakke case at UC Davis, fighting for the then-radical idea that a medical school—and by extension, our society—is stronger when it is diverse. I have spent my own years as a “local politico” and mentor, working to ensure that the next generation of voices in Davis isn’t just background noise, but a valued part of our civic choir.

Today, we have a rare and vital opportunity to turn that history of advocacy into a reality of representation. I am writing to strongly urge my fellow residents to support Diane Ortiz for Yolo County Superior Court Judge.

A diverse bench is not a “political” goal; it is a fundamental requirement for a functional legal system. In my work with Asian American organizations, we often discuss the concept of cultural humility—the idea that a professional should be open to the diverse cultural identities of others. When a judge understands the cultural nuances of a defendant, a victim, or a witness, the quality of justice improves.

Diane Ortiz is uniquely equipped to bring this perspective to the courtroom. A seasoned prosecutor with 15 years of experience standing up for victims, Diane is also a Latina who is fluent in Spanish. In a county where over 30 percent of our population is Hispanic/Latino, her ability to communicate directly and authentically with a significant portion of our community is not just an asset; it is a necessity. It’s about more than language; it’s about the trust that is built when a community sees itself reflected in the face of authority.

We often hear leaders give lip service to the idea of representation. We hear that “diversity matters” during our festivals and heritage months. But when the moment comes to actually cast a vote for a qualified candidate who breaks the mold of the traditional judicial profile, too many people retreat into the safety of the status quo. They choose the familiar over the transformative, citing “seniority” or “tradition” as a reason to delay the progress we claim to want. In my years of activism, I’ve seen this hesitation many times—the gap between what we say we value and what we actually do when we are behind the ballot box.

Diane Ortiz is a candidate who demands we be bold. She has spent her career in the trenches of the District Attorney’s office, handling the most difficult cases and ensuring that the most vulnerable among us are heard. She understands that the law is not just a set of abstract rules, but a human system that affects real families in Woodland, Davis, West Sacramento, and our rural communities.

Her background is a bridge. She knows what it means to be a daughter of a law enforcement family, and she knows what it means to be a person of color navigating institutions that weren’t always designed with her in mind. That dual perspective of professional rigor and cultural fluency is exactly what our local bench needs.

If we want a judicial system that truly commands the trust of all Yolo County residents, we must ensure that the face of that system reflects the diversity of our neighborhoods. We cannot wait for diversity to happen “someday.” We have a highly qualified, experienced, and dedicated candidate standing before us right now.

It is time to stop talking about a diverse bench and start building one. Join me in supporting Diane Ortiz for Superior Court Judge. Let’s choose a future where justice looks like all of us.

Disclaimer: Opinions are those of the writer and do not reflect those of The Vanguard or its Editorial Staff. The Vanguard does not endorse political candidates and is committed to publishing all public opinions and maintaining an open forum subject to guidelines related to decency and tone, not content.

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