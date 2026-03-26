Revised Willowgrove Plan Expands Affordable Housing Commitments, Promises Early Delivery

DAVIS, Calif. — The applicants have submitted a revised affordable housing plan for the proposed Willowgrove development that would deliver 250 deed-restricted affordable units, significantly exceeding the city’s minimum requirements while committing to accelerated construction timelines and early infrastructure delivery.

The new draft, dated March 20, 2026 outlines a proposal in which 20 percent of the project’s housing would be reserved for households with extremely low, very low and low incomes, with the total number of affordable units reaching 177 percent of what is required under Davis City Code.

Based on the project’s mix of housing types, city code would require 141 affordable units. The revised plan instead proposes 250 units, a substantial increase that positions the project as exceeding baseline inclusionary housing obligations.

The proposal also includes 288 attached single-family units, such as condominiums and townhomes, intended to provide housing opportunities for workforce households and what planners characterize as the “missing middle.”

A key feature of the revised plan is the commitment to construct all affordable units in a single phase rather than sequencing them over time.

The proposal specifies that the entire affordable housing site would be construction-ready before the issuance of the first market-rate occupancy permit, ensuring that infrastructure for the affordable component is prioritized early in the development process.

The applicants state that the affordable housing component will be included as part of the project’s baseline features, rather than relying on future funding from state or local sources.

The plan points to uncertainty surrounding public funding streams and limited resources in the city’s housing trust fund as justification for structuring the project in this way.

The affordable units will be deed-restricted in perpetuity and rented to households earning no more than 30 percent, 50 percent and 80 percent of area median income, corresponding to extremely low-, very low- and low-income categories.

The plan establishes a target distribution of approximately 30 percent extremely low-income units, 20 percent very low-income units and 50 percent low-income units. It also indicates that the average rent across unit types will be set at or below 65 percent of median income.

At least 30 percent of the affordable units would include three bedrooms, reflecting an emphasis on accommodating families. The document allows for adjustments to the unit mix and income targets based on city needs at the time of final design.

The proposal identifies The Pacific Companies and a nonprofit partner as the developers responsible for constructing and managing the affordable housing component.

According to the plan, The Pacific Companies has completed more than 265 housing developments totaling nearly 20,000 units and currently has more than 5,500 units under construction.

The document states that the company has maintained a 100 percent completion rate over 25 years without a single default, positioning it as an experienced partner capable of delivering a project of this scale.

The revised plan also includes a partnership with Alta California Regional Center to incorporate housing opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. At least 10 affordable units would be reserved for clients served by the organization and integrated throughout the site.

Alta Regional serves more than 35,000 individuals across a 10-county region, including approximately 2,300 in Yolo County and more than 500 in Davis. The inclusion of dedicated units is framed as part of a broader effort to incorporate inclusivity into the design of the development.

The plan specifies that these units will comply with accessibility standards under the Americans with Disabilities Act and that rents will be set consistent with the affordability restrictions applied to the rest of the project.

In addition to expanding the number of affordable units, the proposal introduces a construction milestone tied to the issuance of market-rate occupancy permits. The plan states that the final 100th market-rate occupancy permit cannot be issued unless construction has commenced on at least 141 affordable units.

Construction is defined as having begun once a financing commitment letter is secured from a qualified lender demonstrating that the affordable housing component is fully funded. This requirement is intended to ensure that affordable housing delivery is not delayed or deferred relative to market-rate construction.

The applicants also commit to delivering a construction-ready site for the affordable housing component prior to the issuance of any production market-rate occupancy permits. The site would include grading, roadway improvements and utility connections, allowing construction to begin as soon as financing is secured.

The document indicates that this sequencing is designed to prioritize infrastructure for the affordable housing site and reduce the risk of delays that have affected other developments. It also provides limited flexibility in the event of unforeseen site conditions or infrastructure constraints, though such adjustments would not alter the requirement to initiate construction on at least 141 units.

The revised plan fulfills affordable housing requirements through on-site construction of rental units located on a designated 10.1-acre parcel identified as the affordable site within the Willowgrove project. This approach is consistent with provisions in Davis City Code that allow developers to meet inclusionary housing obligations through on-site development.

The plan outlines the city’s affordability requirements based on different housing types within the project, including detached single-family homes on large and small lots as well as stacked condominiums. These calculations result in a requirement of 141 affordable units, which the revised plan exceeds by more than 100 units.

The plan also notes that the affordable units will be leased rather than sold, ensuring long-term affordability through deed restrictions that remain in place in perpetuity.

The applicant also provides additional detail on the project’s layout and infrastructure phasing, including how site preparation and backbone improvements would support early construction and ensure the affordable housing component can move forward without delay.

The revised plan includes a single-phase construction approach for all affordable units, along with requirements that infrastructure for the affordable housing site be completed before market-rate occupancy permits are issued and that construction on a portion of the affordable units begin before later market-rate permits are granted.

The proposal will be considered as part of the city’s review of the Willowgrove project, including its consistency with local housing requirements and development standards.

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