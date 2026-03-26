Sutter Health Invests $1.5 Million to Advance Woodland Affordable Housing and Community Services Hub

by Vanguard Staff

WOODLAND, Calif. — Sutter Health and Yolo County Housing announced a $1.5 million investment to advance the Tupelo Affordable Housing Development and create the Woodland Service Hub, a new community resource center designed to bring health and social services directly to families in Woodland’s Armfield Lemen neighborhood.

The three-year commitment will help deliver 73 new affordable homes and establish infrastructure for mobile medical, dental and behavioral health services for residents and the surrounding community.

The investment supports an indoor and outdoor programming space for this community. The indoor programming component is part of the Tupelo Affordable Housing Development, designed and developed in partnership with Brinshore Development L.L.C. and Operative Office Inc., which will bring 73 new family-friendly apartments to a site adjacent to Yolo County Housing’s existing Yolano Village community.

The space is designed to host a variety of direct case management services and educational programs focused on workforce development, financial stability, health and wellness, ESL and other community support initiatives. The second component is the Woodland Service Hub, a shaded outdoor gathering space and service area designed to host mobile clinics and community programming serving both Tupelo residents and the broader neighborhood.

“Access to quality housing and healthcare go hand in hand,” said Ian Evans, executive director of Yolo County Housing and president/CEO of New Hope Community Development Corporation. “Sutter Health’s investment allows us to have dedicated space where families can access the services they need to thrive — from primary care to behavioral health to educational programming — all within steps of their front door.”

“As a not-for-profit organization, Sutter Health reinvests in the communities we serve,” said Angelika Corchado, director of community health at Sutter Health. “Supporting the Woodland Service Hub reflects our commitment to addressing health disparities by bringing vital services directly where people live.”

The Tupelo Affordable Housing Development will provide 73 new units, a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that serve families earning between 30% and 60% of area median income. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2027, with residents moving in by 2029.

The design incorporates dedicated infrastructure for both outdoor and indoor services. The outdoor space is designed to accommodate mobile service providers, including a shaded area designed to maintain appropriate temperatures for mobile medical equipment.

The indoor space will provide a community space and private indoor consultation rooms for confidential health care visits. Northern Valley Indian Health, a Federally Qualified Health Center that has served the region for more than 50 years, has committed to bringing its mobile medical and dental clinics to the site on a regular schedule, expanding access to primary care, preventive services and behavioral health support for neighborhood residents.

“The Tupelo project represents the kind of integrated, community-centered approach that creates lasting impact,” said David Brint, principal of Brinshore Development. “By designing health care access into the development from day one, we’re creating a model for what affordable housing can achieve.”

The Tupelo Affordable Housing Development is the first project of a broader neighborhood transformation in the Armfield Lemen area, supported by California’s Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities program and a HUD Choice Neighborhoods Planning Grant.

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