California Governor Prioritizes Homelessness; New Funds for Local Programs Including Davis and Yolo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an additional $145.4 million in funding for the Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention (HHAP) program, directing resources to eight California regions as the state continues efforts to reduce homelessness and expand housing access.

The eight regions receiving the $145.4 million in HHAP funding are Lake, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, Santa Clara, Solano, Yolo and Yuba counties. Each community will use the money to move people off the streets and, with supportive services, place them into interim or permanent housing.

The HHAP program has already helped more than 100,000 Californians transition from homelessness into what the administration described as permanent stable housing and accelerated local interventions.

Newsom said in a statement, “We’re making critical investments through programs to help local communities expand housing, strengthen services, and better support people experiencing homelessness. But just investing money is not enough — we have to invest in programs and local governments that are producing real results.”

HHAP’s mission is to provide local communities with the resources necessary to combat and prevent homelessness through housing solutions. For eligibility, HHAP offers services to 58 counties, 14 large cities with populations over 300,000, and 44 Continuums of Care.

The Newsom administration partnered with the Legislature and has made a significant investment in the program, allocating $5 billion between prior and current rounds of HHAP funding.

Earlier in January 2026, an announcement was made awarding Los Angeles, San Diego and the San Francisco region $419 million in funds.

Another 20 California regions were awarded $159.3 million in March 2026.

Newsom said each awardee “underwent a rigorous review by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD)” to ensure the funding will “make an impact on reducing homelessness.”

HHAP is currently planning a seventh round totaling $500 million in funding. In Round 7, HHAP plans to expand “accountability metrics to ensure grantees continue to make meaningful investment in housing solutions and adopt policies that will increase local housing supplies.”

Tomiquia Moss, secretary of the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency, said HHAP grants “are a testament to California’s commitment to driving real results through responsible, outcome-focused leadership in partnership with local regions.”

Each of the eight regions awarded funding in California received varying amounts.

$1.4 million was allocated to Lake County and the Lake County Continuum of Care. $35.1 million was allocated to Orange County, including Anaheim, Irvine, Santa Ana and its Continuum of Care. $20.4 million was allocated to Riverside County and its Continuum of Care. $31.7 million was allocated to Sacramento County and its Continuum of Care. $49.9 million was allocated to Santa Clara County, San Jose and its Continuum of Care. $4.1 million was allocated to Solano County, Vallejo and its Continuum of Care. $2.2 million was allocated to Yolo County, Davis and its Continuum of Care. $600,000 was allocated to Yuba County.

Newsom’s continued focus on homelessness has made him the first governor in state history to prioritize homelessness as an emergency, according to his administration. His goal is to ensure Californians have access to affordable housing through a statewide model aimed at addressing the crisis.

That model includes “streamlining and prioritizing building of new housing, creating shelter and support, addressing mental health and its impact on homelessness, creating new pathways for those who need the most help and removing dangerous encampments.”

In 2025, Newsom also announced his State Action for Facilitation on Encampments Task Force to address encampments in California’s 10 largest cities.

Newsom has worked to help as many Californians as possible reduce overall levels of homelessness by implementing a multitude of programs and resources.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: