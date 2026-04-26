Mamdani Vetoes One Protest Buffer Zone Bill as NYCLU Warns Fight Is Not Over

Zohran Mamdani – NY Mayor

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has vetoed Intro 175-B, a protest buffer zone measure that civil liberties advocates said threatened free speech rights and could expand police involvement near public spaces such as schools, libraries and hospitals.

The New York Civil Liberties Union praised the veto, calling it a significant victory for First Amendment protections in New York City. In a statement following the decision, the organization said it applauded the mayor “for taking free speech seriously.”

The veto follows criticism from advocates who argued the bill would have created broad restrictions on demonstrations near public institutions while increasing the likelihood of police encounters during lawful protest activity. Opponents contended such measures could chill speech and discourage public dissent.

At the same time, advocates noted that Intro 1-B, a separate protest-related bill, passed the City Council with a veto-proof majority and remains poised to take effect. Civil liberties groups said they will closely monitor how the law is enforced.

According to the NYCLU, particular attention will be paid to whether implementation conflicts with protections established in a landmark 2023 settlement involving the NYPD and protest rights advocates. That agreement set standards governing police conduct during demonstrations and remains a key reference point in ongoing debates over protest enforcement in the city.

Supporters of the legislation have argued buffer zone measures are necessary to protect access and safety at sensitive locations, including schools and houses of worship, particularly amid rising tensions and hate-related incidents. Critics, however, maintain that existing laws already prohibit harassment, threats and obstruction without imposing new limits on protected speech.

The dispute underscores a broader national debate over how cities balance public safety concerns with constitutional rights to assemble, speak and petition the government.

The NYCLU said it intends to continue opposing laws it views as infringing on protest rights at both the city and state levels. “We won’t stop fighting to protect our First Amendment rights,” the organization said.

Mayor Mamdani’s veto is likely to remain a flashpoint in the ongoing struggle over protest regulation in New York City, where questions of public order, civil liberties and police authority continue to collide.

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