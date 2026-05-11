Brennan Center Report Warns Baseless Election Fraud Claims Are Driving Seizures of Election Records

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A recent article published by the Brennan Center for Justice warns that multiple law enforcement seizures of election materials across the country have been driven by faulty information and debunked allegations of election fraud, raising concerns about public trust in elections and the misuse of government resources.

The May 6, 2026, article, titled “Baseless Allegations Drive Law Enforcement Seizures of Election Records,” argues that citizen activists and election conspiracy groups have pushed authorities in several counties — including Riverside County, California; Fulton County, Georgia; and Maricopa County, Arizona — to pursue investigations rooted in unsupported claims.

According to the Brennan Center article, the seizures have fueled additional election conspiracies, drained law enforcement resources and undermined confidence in election systems.

In California’s 2025 fall elections, Proposition 50 passed with more than 64% voter approval, enacting a redistricting proposal designed to draw congressional maps more favorably for Democrats in California, according to the article.

Following the election, the Riverside Election Integrity Team, which describes itself as working to prevent voter fraud, alleged that Riverside County election workers had inflated vote totals by 45,000 ballots, the article states.

Art Tinoco, Riverside County’s chief election official, responded by providing a chart comparing variance rates between original vote counts and recounts. Tinoco said Riverside County’s variance rate fell within California’s normal range and did not trigger the threshold for a recount.

Tinoco also noted that the Riverside Election Integrity Team relied on estimated raw data gathered from poll workers and approximate figures taken from vote-by-mail intake forms, which may have contributed to errors in the group’s assessment of election reports.

Despite Riverside election officials disputing the allegations, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco seized more than 650,000 ballots in March while investigating the claims of election fraud, according to the article.

The Brennan Center article also examines events in Arizona following President Joe Biden’s narrow victory in the 2020 election, which made Maricopa County a focal point for election denial claims.

In March 2026, a federal grand jury subpoenaed records connected to the partisan audit commissioned by the Arizona Senate. The Senate had hired Cyber Ninjas, an outside firm, to conduct its own investigation into the election results.

According to the article, Cyber Ninjas was led by an individual associated with the “Stop the Steal” movement, which claimed Donald Trump lost the 2020 election because of widespread voter fraud. The Brennan Center reported that the Arizona Senate moved forward with Cyber Ninjas despite recommendations from the secretary of state to select a neutral auditing firm.

Cyber Ninjas claimed that 5,295 voters may have voted in multiple counties, but the article states the allegation reflected a misunderstanding of the statistical phenomenon known as the “Birthday Problem,” which explains how common it is for individuals to share identifying characteristics.

The article notes that despite extensive public refutations of Cyber Ninjas’ claims, the allegations still became the basis for additional legal scrutiny, including the federal grand jury subpoena.

A similar situation unfolded in Fulton County, Georgia, in January 2026, when the FBI executed a search warrant based on claims tied to the 2020 presidential election that had already been debunked, according to the article. Federal agents seized hundreds of ballots and other election materials from Fulton County’s election facility.

The report cited by the Brennan Center, written by election conspiracy advocates, included 26 separate allegations accusing Fulton County election officials of wrongdoing during the 2020 election.

One allegation questioned the order of ballots, suggesting the sequence itself warranted suspicion because no immediate explanation had been identified. However, the Brennan Center article explained that Fulton County officials had ordered additional ballots as an emergency safeguard, a procedure required under Georgia law.

The article states that several other debunked allegations also became part of the FBI’s criminal investigation.

The Brennan Center concluded that while transparency and accountability in elections are legitimate goals, criminal investigations based on false or disproven claims can damage public confidence in democratic institutions. The organization argued such investigations divert law enforcement resources, intensify conspiracy theories and undermine the legitimacy of elections.

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