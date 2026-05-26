Madera County Flat-Fee Defense Undermines Right to Counsel, Report Finds

MADERA, Calif. — A report released by the Madera Coalition for Community Justice and the Madera County NAACP is raising concerns about Madera County’s public defense system, arguing that the county’s use of flat-fee contracts undermines the constitutional right to counsel and contributes to broader criminal justice inequities.

According to the Madera Coalition for Community Justice and the Madera NAACP, community members gathered at the Pan American Community Center during a community forum to discuss “Madera County’s use of problematic flat-fee contracts to privatize public defense and the way those contracts undermine the constitutional right to counsel.”

The organizations reported that approximately 60 people attended the forum, including “community leaders and individuals impacted by the system,” emphasizing widespread concern regarding the county’s criminal justice practices.

The report added that the Wren Collective presented research showing “sky-high caseloads for the private firm handling public defense in the county,” as well as “their documented use of taxpayer money for political donations.”

The forum highlighted how Madera County “employs a flat-fee contract system with a firm described in a recent bombshell news report as ‘The Walmart of Public Defense,’” according to the organizations.

The report stated that “flat-fee contracts force attorneys into an ethically dubious position of choosing between zealous representation and revenue,” because “the fee doesn’t change regardless of how many cases or hours worked.”

According to the organizations, these contracts “encourage attorneys to work less while penalizing hard-working attorneys and their clients,” raising concerns about the quality of legal representation available to low-income accused people.

The report further noted that “the State Bar of California, Office of the State Public Defender, American Bar Association, and National Legal Aid & Defender Association have all condemned these arrangements,” and stated that “many states have banned their use.”

The organizations also reported that “Madera’s incarceration rate is double the statewide average,” connecting the county’s defense system to broader incarceration trends.

According to the report, Madera County “spends almost 130% more on prosecution than public defense and almost 8 times more on incarceration,” while arguing that “modest investments in a better public defense system will save the county money.”

Advocates at the forum called on county officials to take action, demanding that the Board of Supervisors “only renew the private firm’s county contract for one year” so that “the County can request the Office of the State Public Defender to audit the local system.”

Linette Lomeli, executive director of the Madera Coalition for Community Justice, criticized county officials, stating, “We are disappointed that the County has not been more proactive in handling this issue.”

According to the report, Lomeli noted that “the same firm was rebuked by the Office of the State Public Defender for similar practices in San Benito just a few years ago,” and stated that “the County receives yearly reports that show attorneys have hundreds of cases a year.”

Local justice advocate Rudy Castillo connected the issue to his own experience, stating, “I experienced firsthand the failings of Madera’s flat-fee system.”

Castillo stated that in 2008, he “was wrongfully convicted and lost 16 precious years” of his life, alleging that his attorney “failed to utilize an investigator, file motions to protect my constitutional rights, or hire a forensic expert.”

According to Castillo, “This is unfortunately far too common in flat-fee systems,” emphasizing concerns about ineffective legal representation and wrongful convictions.

Tonyce Givens, president of the Madera NAACP, stated, “We are saddened that Madera’s system appears to be such an outlier in a state where many counties struggle with public defense.”

Givens added, “This problem has gone on for so long. We demand quick action to finally tackle this important issue,” according to the report.

Through its emphasis on how flat-fee contracts “undermine the constitutional right to counsel,” “drive mass incarceration,” and allegedly contribute to wrongful convictions, the report highlights ongoing social and criminal justice concerns involving public defense, incarceration rates, and equal access to effective legal representation.

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