Columnist: Steyer Best for Governor, Cites ICE Abolition, Corporate Tax Reform

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — In a May 10, 2026, column published in the Los Angeles Times, columnist Robin Abcarian analyzed the crowded California governor’s race and argued that Tom Steyer appeared to be the strongest candidate in the field.

With Election Day approaching on June 2, 2026, voters continue evaluating the candidates for governor. According to Abcarian, Steyer stood out because of his environmental policies, support for a billionaire tax, advocacy for ending the corporate property tax loophole and support for abolishing ICE.

Abcarian wrote that Steyer appeared to be the most committed environmentalist among the candidates despite criticism that he is a billionaire who “made part of his fortune by investing in fossil fuel and coal companies and private prisons.”

She also stated that Steyer is “the one candidate” actively advocating to close the real estate tax loophole created by California’s Proposition 13, which has allowed commercial property owners to avoid reassessment and maintain lower property taxes. According to the column, closing the loophole could generate billions of dollars in additional state revenue.

Abcarian further praised Steyer after he stated during a debate that he supported abolishing ICE, which he described as a criminal organization that racially profiles and terrorizes people.

Steyer also promised to prosecute ICE agents and leaders, “including Stephen Miller.”

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Stephen Miller played a role in the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy that led to family separations at the border.

Abcarian also drew attention to failures and criticisms of other candidates in the race.

She criticized Republican candidate Chad Bonico, stating, “Just about every political take he has is bad.”

Bonico blames homelessness on drug addiction and mental illness rather than attributing the crisis to a lack of affordable housing. Bonico has also seized thousands of Riverside County ballots while making false claims of election fraud. Lastly, his objectives to abolish the California Environmental Quality Act and the California Coastal Commission — which has protected public access to beaches from being blocked by private development — are opposed by Abcarian.

Abcarian described Steve Hilton, a Trump-endorsed candidate, as “reasonable sounding, bright and engaging, but deeply misguided.”

Abcarian highlighted remarks by Hilton during a radio interview in which he described conversations with dairy workers who suggested that their partners were earning more through benefits than through work, criticizing California’s welfare systems.

Hilton has also refused to answer whether Trump lost the 2020 election, which, Abcarian states, “alone is disqualifying.”

Abcarian also wrote that she likes Democratic candidate Katie Porter but expressed concern over comments Porter made during the debate toward her opponents, calling them “boys” and making remarks such as “Oh, cowboy up, cupcake.”

Turning to other candidates in the race, the article further examined how Matt Mahan, the current San Jose mayor, has made headway against homelessness. Abcarian stated, “It’s too bad Mahan can’t run for mayor of L.A.” However, in her opinion, he comes across as nonideological and rehearsed during debates.

Lastly, the column stated that Xavier Becerra has been accused of losing 85,000 migrant children between 2021 and 2023. The New York Times reported that many of the minors were “exploited by sponsors, who illegally placed them to work in various factories, food processing plants, and as roofers.”

Abcarian said in Becerra’s defense that the Department of Health and Human Services, where Becerra served as secretary, has no legal authority over the children once they are placed with a sponsor.

Overall, despite Steyer being a billionaire — a status Californians often treat with disdain — Abcarian wrote that he has supported many causes she admires and believes he has “seen the light” and is determined to make amends.

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