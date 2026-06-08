Monday Morning Commentary | Davis Says It’s for Everyone, but Its Housing Policies Tell a Different Story

DAVIS, Calif. — Across Davis, lawn signs proclaim that the city is “for everyone.” The message reflects values that many residents embrace: inclusion, diversity, equity and social justice.
Yet there is an uncomfortable contradiction embedded in that slogan.
As one critic recently put it, “Davis which touts lawn signs claiming it is for everyone. Everyone, who can afford a million dollar home, that is.”
In Davis, social justice rhetoric collides with land-use policies that make it extraordinarily difficult for many people to live here.
The city has a reputation as a progressive community – but the Vanguard has constantly challenged that reputation – launching in 2006 with the notion that there is a dark underbelly in Davis that underlies a facade of tolerance and progressivism.
Residents routinely support policies designed to promote environmental sustainability, racial justice, immigrant rights and LGBTQ+ equality.
Local political discourse often centers on creating a more inclusive society.
But when it comes to housing and land use, Davis has spent decades implementing policies that limit growth and restrict access to the community.
The result is a city where homeownership is increasingly out of reach for middle-class families and nearly impossible for many working-class residents.
Median home prices in Davis now approach or exceed $1 million in many neighborhoods. Rental housing remains scarce and expensive.
Young families, teachers, public employees, service workers and even many university employees struggle to find housing they can afford within city limits.
The consequences extend beyond individual households.
Housing costs have become one of the primary factors contributing to enrollment declines in DJUSD.
Families who might otherwise choose to live in Davis increasingly find themselves moving to Woodland, Dixon, West Sacramento, Sacramento or elsewhere because they cannot afford housing in the city.
At the same time, Davis residents frequently express concern about preserving community character, protecting farmland and limiting growth.
While these concerns are often framed as environmental or quality-of-life issues, they also serve as barriers to entry.
Whether intentionally or not, they restrict housing opportunities and help maintain a community that is increasingly accessible only to those with substantial financial means.
The problem arises when the people excluded by these policies remain invisible in the conversation.
Restricting housing production does not stop growth—it merely relocates it while making housing increasingly expensive for those seeking to live in the community.
The beneficiaries of scarcity are often existing property owners whose home values continue to appreciate. The costs are borne by prospective residents who are effectively locked out of the community.
This dynamic raises difficult questions for a city that frequently presents itself as a leader on social justice issues.
Who gets to live in Davis?
Who gets excluded?
And what does it mean to proclaim inclusion while maintaining policies that make entry into the community increasingly difficult?
For decades, Davis has relied on a series of growth-control measures that have significantly constrained housing production. The city has averaged relatively modest levels of housing construction compared to many neighboring communities.
Meanwhile, employment centers have continued to grow.
The city is home to UC Davis, one of the region’s largest economic engines. Thousands of students, faculty and staff seek housing each year. Many ultimately commute from surrounding communities because housing availability in Davis remains limited and therefore costly.
That pattern has environmental consequences as well. Long-distance commuting increases vehicle miles traveled and greenhouse gas emissions, often undermining sustainability goals that Davis residents strongly support.
The contradiction should be difficult to ignore, yet many residents see no inconsistency between displaying “Davis Is for Everyone” signs and opposing housing developments that would allow more people to live here.
A community that champions climate action often opposes housing near jobs and educational opportunities.
A community that champions diversity often maintains housing costs that exclude large segments of the population.
A community that proclaims it is for everyone frequently debates whether new residents should be allowed to live there at all.
Every housing project that is rejected represents not only preserved open space but also families who will live elsewhere, workers who will face longer commutes and potential residents who will never have the opportunity to become part of the community.
Discussions about growth should honestly acknowledge the consequences of saying no.
Every housing project that is rejected represents not only preserved open space but also families who will live elsewhere, workers who will commute longer distances and potential residents who will never have an opportunity to become part of the community.
The tension between social justice values and exclusionary land-use policies is not unique to Davis. Similar debates have emerged throughout California, particularly in affluent and politically progressive communities.
What makes Davis noteworthy is the extent to which both commitments exist side by side.
Residents routinely speak about equity and inclusion. Many sincerely believe in those values. Yet housing debates often reveal a competing desire to preserve the city exactly as it exists today.
The challenge is that preserving exclusivity and expanding opportunity are often incompatible goals.
A city cannot simultaneously be accessible to people of varying incomes while severely limiting the housing supply needed to accommodate them.
Ultimately, the question facing Davis is not whether it supports diversity and inclusion as ideals. The question is whether those ideals extend to land-use decisions that determine who can actually afford to live here.
If Davis truly wants to be a community that is open to everyone, it must grapple with the reality that housing scarcity functions as a barrier every bit as real as any formal exclusionary policy.
While modern barriers to inclusion are more likely to be embedded in housing prices and land-use regulations than in explicit acts of discrimination, communities are ultimately defined not by the values they proclaim but by the policies they choose to implement.
For Davis, the gap between those two things has become difficult to ignore.
A city that says it is for everyone must eventually confront a simple question: Is it willing to make room for everyone?
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14 comments
There’s an assumption built into your article that building more houses in Davis will lower the value of existing houses.
There’s also an assumption that in order to be “for everyone”, housing prices have to decrease to a value that everyone can afford. (I’m not sure that even Flint, Michigan meets that criteria.)
You have the assumption reversed – it is that NOT building housing will continue to continue to drive up the cost of housing
That’s another way of claiming that existing values will be reduced going forward, by building new housing in Davis. Or more accurately, outside of Davis on farmland.
Pretty hard to measure as you know, but it didn’t seem to happen with The Cannery, at least.
Housing built in surrounding cities impacts housing prices and availability of housing in Davis, as well.
You also have a couple of other outright incorrect claims, in your article. You state that enrollment declines have been driven by a lack of new housing, and yet – residency is not a requirement to attend DJUSD.
Also, UCD is not increasing the number of employees on its main campus.
There is a limit as to how much housing prices can rise in a given community at any given time, whether or not more housing is built. The reason for the limit is due to “alternatives”, which is part of the supply and demand model.
This is a reason, for example, that some people won’t even take a well-paying job in places like Silicon Valley. They then look for other alternatives (such as continuing to live and work where they are).
But again, getting back to “Davis is for Everyone”, the underlying claim behind your assumption is that housing should be cheap enough for “anyone” to afford.
You’re arguing a point that is peripheral to the article – why?
How is any of that discussion “peripheral” to the article? Seems directly related (and cites some of what you claim in the article, as well).
There’s all kinds of factors impacting housing prices. But I’ve sometimes wondered why those who claim to be concerned about it don’t just lower the asking price of their house when it inevitably turns over (or directs their heirs to do so). No one is holding a gun to their head, forcing them to do otherwise.
Because the article is about the disconnect between the claimed Davis value of it being for “everyone” and the exclusive housing policies that systematically exclude people who can’t afford to buy into the market.
O.K., but I noted the underlying assumption that would “back up” your literal interpretation – which is that “anyone” should be able to buy or rent a house in Davis – regardless of current income or assets.
And again, that’s not the case in ANY community – even in Flint, Michigan.
Perhaps you’ve misinterpreted the sign.
That’s a strawman argument. The argument is that growth restrictive policies compress supply and make it more expensive to buy into the market which has a discriminatory impact on who can live in Davis in contrast to the stated profession that “Davis is for everyone”
Davis still would not be for “everyone”, regardless.
At what point ($$ amount) would you state that Davis (or any community) is not having a “discriminatory impact” on who can live there?
Put an actual price tag on it (which would still “discriminate” against some people, by the way). The best you might be able to claim (all else being equal) is that a reduction in value by XX amount “discriminates” against fewer people. Not exactly an inspiring campaign slogan, I would think.
Something like, “for everyone $10K in value drop, Davis discriminates against (XX) fewer people.”
I think the question that should be asked is how do you reduce the discriminatory effect, you at this time can’t eliminate it.
“At this time”, you say.
At what time ($$$) can it be “eliminated”? If that’s ever accomplished, Davis would be the first community in the history of capitalism to do so.
So like I said, the best you can say is that by lowering the value of existing housing by (XX) amount via the pursuit of sprawl (assuming that actually worked), Davis would discriminate against (XX) fewer people.
Of course, if that new housing didn’t actually lower the value of existing housing (or didn’t do so to any significant degree), then the best you can say is that by building on farmland, Davis will discriminate against (XX) fewer people who “somehow” were able to buy a new house – but not an existing one.
“There’s an assumption built into your article that building more houses in Davis will lower the value of existing houses.”
No, the assumption is that building more types of housing at different price points would allow more people to buy or rent here.
I agree with Don.
I agree with the premise of this article. By building only large footprint, rich amenities homes on large lots, Davis has excluded the vast majority of the Davis workforce (that provides us with the suite of services that provides us our high quality of life) from the opportunity for home ownership.
It bears repeating. Davis built 1,261 units of high priced detached single family homes on large lots for the economic elite, and at the same time has built zero (or close to zero) small footprint low priced owner-occupied homes for its citizens of modest economic/financial resources.
We are all to blame, the Vanguard included. There has been very little leadership from either the citizens or our elected leaders illuminating our classist pattern of (A) catering to the elite while (B) throwing our workforce under the bus, and (C) providing no proactive guidance to developers on project concepts that will cater to the members of the workforce, rather than the elite.
To escape our classist (and earlier racist) pattern we need to honestly and forthrightly assess our internal and external environments. It isn’t a pretty picture. In addition to our discriminatory practices we have an abominable financial situation. The City Budget (on pages D-13 and D-18 and D-19) reports a $264.7 million unfunded liability for maintenance of our streets ($78.8 million), bikeways ($12.5 million), buildings ($28.1 million), parks ($64.3 million), traffic ($76.4 million), and parking ($4.7 million).
Over and above that the reported Pension unfunded liability is $178.3 million and the Retiree Healthcare unfunded liability is another $38.4 million.
Add those numbers up and our City’s “credit card balance” is $476.4 million. That is just under $7,000 per person.
But it gets worse. As reported in yesterday’s Bee (where was the Vanguard?), in the current Budget just adopted by City Council, “the City is about $20.7 million short of funds needed to complete construction projects that are already underway.” Add that $20.7 million to the $264.7 million unfunded subtotal and to the $476.4 million total total. That means our credit card balance is half a billion dollars.
If you don’t know where you stand right now, you won’t know where to go next.
Our elected leaders need to help us establish our community’s identity. Once upon a time that identity was “ a university town” but we have largely abdicated that identity and replaced it with “a bedroom community that supports an outflow of its employed residents to jobs that are outside the City Limits.” Intellectual Capital creation is at the heart of a university town and compared to 25 years ago the number of Davis residents with jobs creating intellectual capital is less than half, and some of our key businesses that built intellectual capital every day have moved out of town.
We need to clarify why we exist (our Mission). Clearly understand and state where we are going (our Vision). And restate the principles that guide us as a community (our core values).
Our Vision should capture a broad but simultaneously concise picture of what Davis wants to achieve and become. Developing this Vision can help us write a Mission statement as well, which lays out our reason for being. Having clear, coherent Vision and Mission statements in place will provide a solid foundation for our decisions moving forward … and hopefully enable us to transcend our current and past elitist and classist patterns of behavior.