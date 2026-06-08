Monday Morning Commentary | Davis Says It’s for Everyone, but Its Housing Policies Tell a Different Story

DAVIS, Calif. — Across Davis, lawn signs proclaim that the city is “for everyone.” The message reflects values that many residents embrace: inclusion, diversity, equity and social justice.

Yet there is an uncomfortable contradiction embedded in that slogan.

As one critic recently put it, “Davis which touts lawn signs claiming it is for everyone. Everyone, who can afford a million dollar home, that is.”

In Davis, social justice rhetoric collides with land-use policies that make it extraordinarily difficult for many people to live here.

The city has a reputation as a progressive community – but the Vanguard has constantly challenged that reputation – launching in 2006 with the notion that there is a dark underbelly in Davis that underlies a facade of tolerance and progressivism.

Residents routinely support policies designed to promote environmental sustainability, racial justice, immigrant rights and LGBTQ+ equality.

Local political discourse often centers on creating a more inclusive society.

But when it comes to housing and land use, Davis has spent decades implementing policies that limit growth and restrict access to the community.

The result is a city where homeownership is increasingly out of reach for middle-class families and nearly impossible for many working-class residents.

Median home prices in Davis now approach or exceed $1 million in many neighborhoods. Rental housing remains scarce and expensive.

Young families, teachers, public employees, service workers and even many university employees struggle to find housing they can afford within city limits.

The consequences extend beyond individual households.

Housing costs have become one of the primary factors contributing to enrollment declines in DJUSD.

Families who might otherwise choose to live in Davis increasingly find themselves moving to Woodland, Dixon, West Sacramento, Sacramento or elsewhere because they cannot afford housing in the city.

At the same time, Davis residents frequently express concern about preserving community character, protecting farmland and limiting growth.

While these concerns are often framed as environmental or quality-of-life issues, they also serve as barriers to entry.

Whether intentionally or not, they restrict housing opportunities and help maintain a community that is increasingly accessible only to those with substantial financial means.

The problem arises when the people excluded by these policies remain invisible in the conversation.

Restricting housing production does not stop growth—it merely relocates it while making housing increasingly expensive for those seeking to live in the community.

The beneficiaries of scarcity are often existing property owners whose home values continue to appreciate. The costs are borne by prospective residents who are effectively locked out of the community.

This dynamic raises difficult questions for a city that frequently presents itself as a leader on social justice issues.

Who gets to live in Davis?

Who gets excluded?

And what does it mean to proclaim inclusion while maintaining policies that make entry into the community increasingly difficult?

For decades, Davis has relied on a series of growth-control measures that have significantly constrained housing production. The city has averaged relatively modest levels of housing construction compared to many neighboring communities.

Meanwhile, employment centers have continued to grow.

The city is home to UC Davis, one of the region’s largest economic engines. Thousands of students, faculty and staff seek housing each year. Many ultimately commute from surrounding communities because housing availability in Davis remains limited and therefore costly.

That pattern has environmental consequences as well. Long-distance commuting increases vehicle miles traveled and greenhouse gas emissions, often undermining sustainability goals that Davis residents strongly support.

The contradiction should be difficult to ignore, yet many residents see no inconsistency between displaying “Davis Is for Everyone” signs and opposing housing developments that would allow more people to live here.

A community that champions climate action often opposes housing near jobs and educational opportunities.

A community that champions diversity often maintains housing costs that exclude large segments of the population.

A community that proclaims it is for everyone frequently debates whether new residents should be allowed to live there at all.

Every housing project that is rejected represents not only preserved open space but also families who will live elsewhere, workers who will face longer commutes and potential residents who will never have the opportunity to become part of the community.

Discussions about growth should honestly acknowledge the consequences of saying no.

Every housing project that is rejected represents not only preserved open space but also families who will live elsewhere, workers who will commute longer distances and potential residents who will never have an opportunity to become part of the community.

The tension between social justice values and exclusionary land-use policies is not unique to Davis. Similar debates have emerged throughout California, particularly in affluent and politically progressive communities.

What makes Davis noteworthy is the extent to which both commitments exist side by side.

Residents routinely speak about equity and inclusion. Many sincerely believe in those values. Yet housing debates often reveal a competing desire to preserve the city exactly as it exists today.

The challenge is that preserving exclusivity and expanding opportunity are often incompatible goals.

A city cannot simultaneously be accessible to people of varying incomes while severely limiting the housing supply needed to accommodate them.

Ultimately, the question facing Davis is not whether it supports diversity and inclusion as ideals. The question is whether those ideals extend to land-use decisions that determine who can actually afford to live here.

If Davis truly wants to be a community that is open to everyone, it must grapple with the reality that housing scarcity functions as a barrier every bit as real as any formal exclusionary policy.

While modern barriers to inclusion are more likely to be embedded in housing prices and land-use regulations than in explicit acts of discrimination, communities are ultimately defined not by the values they proclaim but by the policies they choose to implement.

For Davis, the gap between those two things has become difficult to ignore.

A city that says it is for everyone must eventually confront a simple question: Is it willing to make room for everyone?

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