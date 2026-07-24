Alameda Judge Denies DUI Defendant’s Alternative Sentencing Despite Sobriety

OAKLAND, Calif. — An Alameda County judge on Tuesday denied a defense request to allow an accused facing multiple DUI charges to participate in an alternative sentencing program, despite arguments that she had maintained sobriety, complied with treatment requirements and faced significant financial hardship if ordered to serve jail time.

The accused is charged with three counts of driving under the influence, with enhancement and prior-conviction allegations accompanying the first two counts. Deputy Public Defender Clifford Lancaster asked Judge Cara Sandberg to consider the accused’s mitigating factors and allow participation in Leadership in Community Alternatives (LCA), a community-based alternative sentencing program, instead of jail time. DPD Lancaster argued that doing so would help the accused maintain “her job, her house and her car.”

Since the charges were filed, the accused has been enrolled in a DUI course for 16 months and has had an ignition interlock device installed in her car to prevent driving after consuming alcohol. While working seven days a week, she has also attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings twice a week since March 2025. DPD Lancaster stated that the accused has had no contact with law enforcement and has abstained from alcohol since September 2025.

DPD Lancaster argued that these factors demonstrated the accused’s commitment to rehabilitation and said he presented them to Deputy District Attorney Lemus when requesting the LCA alternative. He said Lemus responded that the District Attorney’s Office generally does not support LCA in these circumstances.

Despite DPD Lancaster’s discussion with DDA Lemus, he sought clarification on whether the court would respond differently when presented with the same information.

DDA Lemus disputed that characterization, explaining that it was not the office’s policy and that such decisions are made on a “case-by-case” basis. However, she maintained that “[her] offer is [her] offer given the history.”

After reviewing the plea offers and the circumstances of the case, Judge Sandberg stated that granting a sentencing deviation would “go against legislative intent.”

Because of the accused’s prior DUI convictions, the case falls under a statutory scheme requiring the court to impose specific sentencing conditions. As a result, the accused faces a mandatory minimum county jail term, although the court may allow participation in the Sheriff’s Work Alternative Program if the accused is eligible.

DPD Lancaster ultimately thanked the court for its consideration, and counsel agreed to reconvene the matter on Aug. 13, 2026, as the case moves forward.

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