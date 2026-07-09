Queens Man Pleads Guilty to Menacing; Cites Communication, Homelessness

QUEENS, N.Y. — A Queens defendant who maintained his innocence and told the court he is homeless and sleeping on trains pleaded guilty Tuesday in Queens Criminal Court to second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor, after a communication breakdown with his attorney delayed the proceedings earlier in the hearing.

The accused was originally charged with two counts stemming from a May 1 incident investigated by NYPD Transit Bureau officers: second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor and the top charge, for allegedly displaying a weapon, and second-degree harassment, a violation, for alleged physical contact.

When the case was first called Tuesday, the accused was brought before the court but appeared to have a miscommunication with his attorney, Deputy Public Defender Christine McKeithan. The judge sent him back to his seat without entering a plea.

As he returned to his seat, the accused could be heard asking why he should plead guilty to something he did not do. He also told those nearby that he is currently homeless and has been sleeping on trains.

The accused was arraigned May 1 before Judge Srividya Pappachan, pleaded not guilty and was released on nonmonetary conditions with a temporary order of protection in place. The case was adjourned twice more: on June 29 before Judge Lana Schlesinger, when a bench warrant was ordered but stayed, and on July 6 before Judge Toko Serita, when a bench warrant was issued after the accused failed to appear.

When the case was recalled later Tuesday, the accused pleaded guilty. The court imposed a full order of protection in favor of the complainant for two years, a 15-day alternative sentence and a civil judgment.

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