COURT WATCH: Defense Requests Temporary Protective Order Modification So Accused Can Attend Aunt’s Funeral – Court Denies Request

LOS ANGELES, CA – Deputy Public Defender Carla Casillas revealed during a hearing Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court the accused had recently lost her aunt, and asked the court to temporarily reduce the accused’s Level 3 protective order so she could attend the funeral.

However, the court denied the defense’s request, noting the victim had not given her own opinion on the accused’s protective order.

In 2021, a domestic violence family case was filed against the accused. After months of plea negotiations between the defense and prosecution, the accused pleaded no contest to a charge of assault with deadly weapon with force: possible great bodily injury.

The accused was held in custody, but was later released on four-year probation in late 2021. The court further issued a Level 3 protective order as part of the conditions of probation, detailing that the accused cannot step within 100 yards of the victim.

In light of the recent passing of the accused’s aunt, DPD Casillas requested the Level 3 protective order be temporarily reduced to a Level 1 protective order for the day of the funeral.

DPD Casillas maintained that, if implemented, a temporary protective order reduction would allow the accused to properly mourn with friends and family.

But, the deputy district attorney requested the court deny the defense’s request, claiming there had been no change in the circumstances of the case or the victim’s stance on the protective order concerning the funeral.

Judge Joseph Burghardt ultimately sided with the DDA, stating the defense’s arguments were not enough to initiate an adjustment in the accused’s protective order.

Judge Burghardt added the court would need confirmation from the victim in order to grant DPD Casilla’s request.

Author Eddy Zhang Eddy Zhang is from New York City and a first year Political Science and Psychology double major at UCLA. He is passionate about social reform, public policy and criminal justice. Through the Vanguard Court Watch Program he hopes to attain a better understanding of the intricacies of law and government. In his free time he enjoys playing basketball, guitar, thrifting and hanging out with friends.

