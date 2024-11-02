California Seeks to Improve Public Safety by Reducing Homelessness and Recidivism

Incarcerated residents in a recreation yard at Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy, California. (Noah Berger via Getty Images)

Sacramento, CA – This week Governor Newsom launched a first-of-its-kind program to improve public safety — with new federally funded investments to create long-term supportive housing and comprehensive wrap-around services for individuals exiting incarceration.

The funding opportunity is collaboratively administered by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) and the California Department of Corrections Rehabilitation (CDCR).

The agencies are now accepting proposals for efforts aimed at reducing the risk of homelessness and recidivism for people who were formerly incarcerated and are reentering society, for the mutual benefit and safety of the individuals being housed and the communities to which they return.

“Ensuring that those exiting our prison system have the resources and housing they need makes us all safer. We are grateful for this federal funding to help us reduce homelessness and support those looking for a clean start,” Governor Newsom said.

Formerly incarcerated individuals are nearly 10 times more likely than the general public to experience homelessness. However, formerly incarcerated individuals are often excluded from participating in public and affordable housing programs. Studies also indicate reductions in recidivism may occur when formerly incarcerated individuals can secure housing.

“CDCR knows firsthand how homelessness impacts California communities and is committed to enhancing public safety and promoting successful community reintegration,” said CDCR Secretary Jeff Macomber. “Housing stability is an important aspect to successful reentry, and this groundbreaking effort in partnership with HCD will provide a valuable opportunity to address these challenges.”

In a concerted effort to lower barriers to housing for people exiting correctional institutions or programs in California, HCD and CDCR will partner to implement the federally funded HOME American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) Reentry Housing Pilot Project (RHPP), backed with $16 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

CDCR said, “The aim is to lower the rate of homelessness among formerly incarcerated and justice-involved populations, while increasing success in securing employment, furthering education, and helping establish links to health care—all of which lower rates of recidivism.”

“The Reentry Housing Pilot Project will provide safe and stable homes, along with permanent supportive services to people exiting the justice system,” said Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Tomiquia Moss. “Stable housing is a crucial foundation for everyone, including those who were formerly incarcerated. The pilot program will enable them to secure employment, receive necessary health care and reunite with their families. These opportunities and tools serve to benefit both individuals and our communities so we can all succeed.”

CDCR offers numerous wraparound resources to facilitate successful community reintegration. Research shows that education and employment opportunities for formerly incarcerated individuals have a positive impact on recidivism rates and help them avoid reoffending. Resources for housing, substance use disorder, and other needs such as life skills, jobs, and education are all important in attaining long-term sustainable change.

Building on those efforts, the Governor is directing HCD and CDCR to work together to add a final step for reentry services, which will provide permanent supportive housing linked to comprehensive, evidence-based programs and services that support successful outcomes and long-term stability.

“Too often, people leaving prison face a life sentence of housing instability,” said HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez. “Our communities and society are all better for it when we choose to lay the foundation for successful reentry, and housing is the first most critical cornerstone for a more hopeful future.”

The grants are competitively funded and will be available only to organizations with extensive experience in developing and operating transitional housing and permanent supportive housing for the reentry population.

Applications for the program are being accepted now and are due by December 31, 2024. Initial HOME-ARP Reentry Housing Pilot Project awards are anticipated in early summer of 2025. Learn more about the program and eligibility requirements here.

